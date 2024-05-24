Looking for an investment?

Feature Property
Bed 8 | Bath 4 | Car 2
Positioned between the lake and the beach, this block of four units presents the perfect opportunity for investors.
The complex has been well-maintained and each unit includes two-bedrooms, living room, bathroom, kitchen facilities and internal laundry. There are two carports on either side of the building as well as room to park at the front if needed.
The single-level brick veneer and tile construction is built to last ensuring minimal maintenance and long-term reliability. However, there is the potential to add value by renovating to increase your rental return.
There is no body corporate structure or associated expenses and the complex is currently achieving a gross annual return of approximately $69,160.
It has a history of low vacancy rates, the majority of tenants being long term (in excess of 10 years) and wanting to stay.
Windang offers an ideal position and due to its close proximity to Lake Illawarra is popular for activities such as fishing, prawning, boating and windsurfing. You can walk to the shops, bowling club and Port Kembla Golf Course as well as the beach for swimming, surfing and walks along the sand.
It's also only a 20-minute drive to Wollongong CBD and 7 minutes to Shellharbour (approx).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.