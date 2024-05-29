Who plays who in Bert Bampton Cup quarterfinals revealed

Tarrawanna are the next obstacle in Fernhill's path to end a 21-year wait for a Bert Bampton Cup title.
On Wednesday the Foxes were drawn to travel to take on the Blueys in a quarter-final showdown at Tarrawanna Oval on a date yet to be determined.
The District League side progressed to the final eight of the Cup competition after downing defending champions Wollongong Olympic 1-0.
Fernhill though will have to beat another Premier League high-flyer in Tarrawanna to progress to the semi-final stage and keep alive their dream of trying to win the Cup they last won in 1992.
Fellow District League outfit Unanderra will also have to travel, after being drawn to take on Bulli at Balls paddock.
Port Kembla will host fellow Premier League outfit South Coast United at Weatherall Park in another quarterfinal, while a Shellharbour City side which ended Helensburgh Thistle's run on Tuesday night, will host Cringila in the final quarterfinal.
Meantime the draw for the Bert Bampton Cup youth quarter finals have also been released.
Match one will see the winner of the Port Kembla v Balgownie game host Wollongong Olympic, while Coniston will battle Berkeley at JJ Kelly Park,.
Elsewhere Helensburgh are at home against Wollongong United, as are Shoalhaven who take on Cringila.
