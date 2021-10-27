Wollongong wine maker helps homeless youth in the Hunter

community, wine, homelessness

Wollongong wine market Matt Burton, of Gundog Estate, is helping Path 2 Change break the cycle of youth homelessness. With Path 2 Change's fundraising and work experience activities disrupted by the COVID-19 lockdown Mr Burton decided to get creative. Gundog Estate has cellar doors in the the Hunter Valley and Canberra wine regions and during the present lockdown decided to launch a special bottling of its 2019 Hunter Valley Shiraz in partnership with Path 2 Change. Read more: Wollongong has two Australian Winemaker of Year finalists Branded, 'The Lived Experience,' the wine features a hand drawn lable symbolising the journey of young people from struggles with broken homes and families to support, freedom and hope for the future. Mr Burton said just over 1000 bottles of the 2019 The Lived Experience Shiraz were produced and 100 per cent of all profits from cellar door and website sales are being donated for Path 2 Change support disadvantaged and homeless youth in the Hunter Valley. "The past two years have been tough for us and most others in the region," Mr Burton said. "However, through our work with Path 2 Change, we know that disadvantaged and homeless youth are doing it even tougher. "Their needs have escalated significantly, and Path 2 Change now has more clients on their books than ever before." Mr Burton said the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in June painted a sobering picture of the impact COVID-19 had on youth employment in the region. With the youth unemployment rate in the Hunter Valley region at 14.7 per cent and 15.6 per cent in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie area. The state average is 12.5 per cent. Path 2 Change chief executive Jennifer O'Sullivan said more young people are being forced into homelessness due to family breakdown because of COVID, and the lockdowns. "Many families have lost their incomes, causing added stress resulting in an increase in domestic violence, and drug and alcohol abuse," she said. "Young people are also experiencing increased mental health challenges and are at a higher risk of suicide due to isolation, in addition to already being disconnected from family and social supports. Our young people are requiring more support than ever during this time." Since forming a partnership with Path 2 Change in three years ago Gundog Estate has supported the organisation's work through fundraising with wine club events and its two cellar doors. "We share in Path 2 Change's philosophy; the best way to break the cycle of youth homelessness is through education and employment. And so, via fundraising and a hospitality work experience program at our Hunter cellar door, we have supported Path 2 Change in getting young people into safe accommodation, education, training programs, and crucially jobs," Mr Burton said. "Unfortunately, the pandemic crippled our fundraising and work experience activities at a crucial time. So, we wanted to come up with a creative way to support their clients, especially once we heard just how hard they were doing." The lable on the 2019 The Lived Experience Shiraz was created by an artist named Abby who has worked with homeless youth for 15 years. "I've seen the absolute tragedy and trauma caused by family breakdown from physical and emotional abuse, domestic violence, drug abuse and poverty," she said. "However, I have also seen the resilience and courage of young people towards independence and choosing a better future for themselves. "I also experienced homelessness as a young teenager and again as a single mum with my two young children. This lived experience has helped me understand their challenges as well as their triumphs. "If you look closely at my picture, you will discover many symbols of the journey of our young people from broken families and relationships, struggle and to support, freedom and a future." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

