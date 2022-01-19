'I felt like there was nothing worth living for': Elderly bear brunt of lockdowns

news, latest-news,

Aged care residents say they "would rather die" than go through another lockdown, as pandemic conditions wear away at their mental health. Aged in her 80s, and fully-vaccinated, Ann Picton has had COVID-19. She's also a double amputee, and a resident of IRT in the Illawarra. Ann said her experience of isolating while unwell was worse than the illness. She was told she could not use the air-conditioning or open a window in her west-facing room during isolation. On some days, the temperature in her room was more than 30 degrees. Read more: Three Illawarra HSC students who came first in course "I only have a little room with one push out window I can reach," she said. "I was absolutely boiling. "It plays on your mind, being alone, and I was just about ready to crack. I've been through a lot in life, but this really got to me mentally. "I felt sick, I didn't want to eat, I felt like there was nothing worth living for. I just got more and more depressed. "Nobody came to talk to me, nobody asked me if I was okay. I thought I'd rather die than go through this, but I hung in there. "I don't know why." A spokesperson for IRT said the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District advised them of the need to turn off air-conditioning "for short periods of time" to stop the spread of COVID. "We recognise this can be uncomfortable for residents, especially in summer, but this is another element of infection control within an aged care centre that must be managed," they said. Ann said to the best of her knowledge no-one else in her centre had tested positive; she was not a close contact of a known case, nor had she given the virus to any other residents. After seven days NSW Health contacted her to say she could leave isolation, however, she was told by staff she could not leave until 10 days were up. She was diagnosed by January 7, and told by NSW Health she could leave isolation on January 15. By Monday, January 17, she was still confined to her room. "IRT have other rules and we have to isolate for 10 days; as far as I can tell by Monday it was 10 days," she said. "I got ready to go, had a shower, got dressed and one of the RNs came and said I couldn't go. "I showed him the letter from health, he called someone, and I got a phone call saying the 10 days is up on Tuesday. "What's the difference? It's just ridiculous." The IRT spokesperson acknowledged the experience of isolating could be "unsettling" for residents. "We are acutely aware of the impact of isolation on residents and the decision to implement these measures is not taken lightly, but always with the best interests of all residents in an aged care centre," the spokesperson said. "The NSW Chief Health Officer issues advice for the operators of aged care centres, their residents and visitors. "Currently the advice states that residents may leave the care centre in accordance with the current Public Health Order 2021. "This doesn't apply to residents who are living in an area or zone of a care centre which is deemed to be in a COVID-19 outbreak. In this case they are considered close contacts and fall under Public Health Unit directions and Public Health Order requirements for isolation. "Unfortunately on occasion residents with mobile phones in our care centres have received the general community NSW Health advice text regarding isolation requirements which end on day seven. "This is not applicable in an aged care setting which must comply with the CHO's directions for aged care centres. "This has been confusing and frustrating for some residents and their families." Read More: How IRT is keeping residents safe and connected this Christmas Jean, who is aged in her 90s and lives at an IRT centre said she couldn't see the point in trying to avoid the virus anymore. "Since the beginning of last year we've had nothing but lockdowns," she said. "For a week over Christmas I couldn't leave my room. For four months last year we couldn't have visitors. "I'm not here because I want to live longer; I just want to walk in the fresh air. I can't go on like this." Jean said she feared rising case numbers in the community would mean more lockdowns in 2022. She said staff were doing their best, but were often left short, especially as more have been required to self-isolate. "The only time I see someone [during the lockdowns] is in the afternoon to give me my medication," she said. "I could be dead for all they know. We had our vaccinations, we had our boosters, what was the point?" Providers suggest Jean's nightmare is likely to become a reality in 2022. Currently, there are more than 7000 active cases spread across about 1100 facilities. Aged and Community Services Australia chief executive Paul Sadler said he believes more than half of aged care homes in Australia will be affected. Jean has not had COVID-19, although she knows there have recently been outbreaks in local aged care centres, including Warrigal Care and Blue Haven Illawarra. Blue Haven Illawarra has extended the lockdown of its residential aged care home until January 25, with two positive residential cases and about 40 staff either positive, or close contacts. CEO Jane Stroud said having the lockdown during summer holidays was difficult for residents and their loved ones, but essential to ensure the health and safety of residents, visitors and staff. The IRT spokespserson encouraged residents and families to provide feedback, and if still unhappy, pursue the matter with the Aged Care Quality Commission. 