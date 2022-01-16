news, latest-news, Illawarra Track Challenge, Kerry McCann, Monique Perry, Tom Templeton, Wollongong, Dave Ross

One of the Illawarra's top athletics competitions drew strong numbers on Saturday, despite poor weather threatening to ruin the action. The Illawarra Track Challenge attracted some outstanding talent from across the state and beyond to Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre. Highlights of the competition usually include the running of the NSW 60-metres open championships and NSW one-mile open championships, however, torrential rain and storms caused the postponement of both formats for men and women. The heats of the 60m open took place, but its finals and NSW one-mile open competitions are set to be held at a date to be announced. "Covered in rain, and gusty winds tearing through the Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre, officials had no option but to postpone session two of the meet," Illawarra Blue Stars representatives Valmai Loomes said. "In regards to the finals washed out, the 60m final and the mile, host club Blue Stars will have discussions with Athletics NSW as to when these events can be conducted in a very full calendar of events." Read more: Kiama's Day surges ahead to lead Nutri-Grain Ironman series All eyes were on the challenge after last year's extraordinary event, where a record number of athletes competed and Rohan Browning became just the second Aussie to crack the 10-seconds barrier in a 100m sprint race. Illawarra's Abbie Taddeo looked a firm favourite for the women's 60m and she started well, recording a heat time of 7.37, just ahead of Sydney University sprinter Sarah Healey (7.48) and Bronte Pickering (7.69). In the 60m men's heats, Campbelltown's Christopher Inus ran an impressive heat time of 6.71 just in front of Will Roberts (6.73) and Carl Coorey-Ewings (6.79). The final was expected to be a quick race, before the wild weather hit the venue. The 100m races produced some great performances. In the women's 100m, Sarah Healey led the way with a time of 11.42 from Westfield's Aleksandra Stoilova (11.65), while Will Roberts (10.35) edged out Christopher Inus in the men's. However, the Illawarra Track Challenge isn't just about field disciplines. In the field, the wild weather disrupted most of the A division events, but Blue Stars member Chris Devery, on his return to long jump, managed a good 6.27m to finish third. Jake Baptiste (6.59) was the winner, while Devery's clubmate Corey Williams (6.46) was second. Another highlight of the day included the division two javelin, where Blue Stars athletes were successful in both the men's and women's. Charlotte Smith won the women's, while All Schools champion Alex del Popolo took out the men's. "Overall, the track challenge was highly successful with the events conducted and the storm took over," Loomes said. "Results indicate that this year state titles are going to be highly competitive in most events." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

