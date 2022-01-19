news, latest-news, Cringila Lions, Icko Atanasoski, IPL, Coniston, Premier League, Crehan Park, Football South Coast

Cringila coach Icko Atanasoski says his Lions will embrace the challenge when they kick off their Premier League campaign against rivals Coniston next month. Football South Coast released the 2022 IPL season draw on Wednesday, which launches with the Lions meeting 'Cono' at Crehan Park on Friday, February 25. It is set to be an intriguing derby between two sides who experienced contrasting fortunes last season. Coniston were the IPL's most improved side, finishing second, while Cringila were second last when the comp was cut short early due to COVID. The low point of the Lions' campaign came when they were drubbed 8-0 by Coniston. However, there is fresh optimism surrounding the den in 2022, with club legend Atanasoski returning to 'Crini' to become head coach in September. "I really can't speak for what happened last year considering I wasn't there, but certainly from the commencement of training with us, the boys have been terrific. We've got a few new boys in there and they've fitted in really well, and everyone's very keen to get the season under way," Atanasoski said. "But we're expecting a tough game from Coniston. They proved last year, under the coaching of 'Rodge' (Rob Jonovski), that they're a very competitive and good team. It's going to be tough for us, but it's one that we're very much looking forward to. "With the top teams, it's good to get them early first up when they've got a few new players who might not have all fitted in yet. But any game that we get is going to be tough at that stage (of the season), and there's not really any easy games across the whole competition." Read more: Hungry White ready to answer coach Goorjian's call The Premier League's first round will continue on Saturday, February 26 with the Sharks taking on Bulli at Ocean Park, while Wollongong Olympic face Corrimal at PCYC; Wollongong United meets Port Kembla at Macedonia Park; and South Coast United hosts the Blueys at Ian McLennan Park. The round wraps up with the White Eagles tackling Bellambi at Terry Reserve on Sunday, February 27. The District League season will kick off on Thursday, February 25 with the Thunder tackling Picton at Thomas Gibson Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/ab8be2a0-8fa2-493e-a6ee-877104d2db87.jpg/r153_230_5199_3081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg