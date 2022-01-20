news, latest-news,

With the release of 2021 HSC students' Australian Admissions Tertiary Ranks (ATARs) on Thursday, many students will likely be looking closely at their options for university again. Students have until 11.59pm on Friday, January 21 to change their preferences for the January round two offers, which are released next Wednesday, January 26. Kim Paino, general manager of marketing and engagement at the Universities Admissions Centre, told students not to get disheartened if their ATAR was not what they had hoped; lowest selection ranks changed from year to year, so entry to first preference courses was still possible. Read more: Annika's surprise after achieving the highest ATAR in the Illawarra She also said lowest selection ranks did not mean students with lower ATARs would not receive an offer and advised students to research university websites to see what adjustment factors they could get, so they could take that into account when looking at their preferences. For those with ATARS well below their expectations who felt university was no longer an option, Ms Paino said, there were plenty of other pathways, including foundation and pathways programs. She said some courses did not even require an ATAR and there was still time to apply for these through UAC. For students who received an early offer but want to try for another, they must remove the successful offer from the top of their preference list or it will 'block' their other preferences. Ms Paino said students were also able to accept offers made directly by institutions outside the UAC rounds and still remain in the running for offers through UAC. For more information or assistance, visit the UAC website. Students with questions about their ATAR can call UAC's ATAR Enquiry Centre on 9119 5012 on the following days: The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/5949fd6a-cab4-45d3-8a52-a037da3e355d.jpg/r0_251_4937_3040_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg