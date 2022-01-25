news, latest-news, FIFA World Cup, Socceroos, Australia, Luke Wilkshire, Qatar, Ajdin Hrustic

The Socceroos are walking a thin tight-rope in their bid to qualify for this year's World Cup. Four qualification games loom in the coming two months, starting on Thursday against Vietnam in Melbourne. The Socceroos then head overseas to face Oman on February 2 before returning home to tackle Japan on March 24, at a venue to be announced. Their FIFA Men's World Cup qualification campaign will then finish with another away game against Saudi Arabia on March 29. Coach Graham Arnold has bolstered his squad ahead of the next challenge, bringing in some exciting youth, including Illawarra talents Joel King and Kye Rowles. They will complement the likes of experienced players Matthew Ryan, Matt Leckie and Trent Sainsbury. Australia made a strong case for qualifying by winning their first nine games last year. However, the Aussies fell 2-1 to a tough Japanese outfit, before only mustering draws with Saudi Arabia in Sydney and on the road against Chinese Taipei. It's left the Socceroos holding onto third spot in their group - one point behind Japan - with only the top two teams set to book their spot at the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Luke Wilkshire, who accumulated 80 international caps over a decade for Australia and represented his country at two World Cups, believes the Socceroos only have a fine margin for error in their remaining qualification games. "I don't think there's any hiding from the fact that they're massive, even this next home game against Vietnam. They gave us a tough time over there, albeit when Vietnam are away from home they struggle a bit more," the Wollongong Wolves head coach said. "But there's no such thing as an easy game anymore, I think that's been shown by the fact that Japan have started to pick up some results. Australia not winning the last few games has put us on the back foot a bit, it's all there to play for. "You can't forget that Oman are there as well so it's going to be a fight for a place. I think to make qualification, you probably need to win three out of those last four. But I'm sure Arnie will be targeting to win that next game. I'm sure his thinking will be to win one game at a time." However, it's been far from doom and gloom for Australia. The emergence of midfielder Ajdin Hrustic has been a shining light, Mitchell Duke is a big threat in front of goals, despite limited minutes, and James Jeggo continues to show plenty of promise as he gains more international experience. Wilkshire also believes the Socceroos have plenty of room for improvement. "I don't think we've been at our best. In patches, we've been good, but then other times we've struggled. Against the Saudis at home, we did well in the first half and dominated the start of the second half without being clinical, and then probably could have lost the game in the last 20 minutes. It's about getting that continuity and consistency. Australia had that great run of wins, and now there's been a bit of a wobble, and it's about getting that next win on the board," he said. "It's crucial for us that we Hrustic in form. Him, Aaron Mooy and (Tomi) Rogic give us that stability to really control the tempo of the game and then have the quality to unlock defences. And then the one area we're probably lacking in is our number nine, our striker, our clinical goal scorer. It's important for any successful team that you've got someone who can score regularly. "In the last couple of games, Jeggo has impressed me in the midfield when he's gone in there. He's been doing an unassuming role in that number six position in central midfield. I think he didn't look out of place and looked very comfortable for someone whose only had a few caps coming into such important games. But like I said, I think Hrustic has been the standout during the qualification games. Mitchell Duke I think was our leading goal scorer last year and probably played the least amount of minutes. He's more of an impact player than someone you're going to rely on from the start." Read more: Leader Kerr hailed by Matildas coach If all goes to plan and the Socceroos book a flight to Qatar in November, it will be only the sixth time Australia has competed at a Men's World Cup. Their journey began under the guidance of 34-year-old mentor Rasic at the tournament in West Germany in 1974, where the side failed to progress past the group stage. It was a long time between drinks, 32 years in fact, before the Aussies would get their next opportunity on football's biggest stage - and they didn't disappoint. The Gus Huddink-coached side opened their account in Germany by beating Japan 3-0, before falling 2-0 to Japan, and then mustering a 2-2 stalemate with Croatia. The results were enough for Australia to create history by progressing through to the prestigious Cup's round of 16. They met Italy, and lost 1-0 in controversial fashion courtesy of THAT dive by Fabio Grosso, which led to Francesco Totti drilling home the winner from the penalty spot, who celebrated by sucking his thumb. Wilkshire was on the field that day, but says he remains "definitely proud" of Australia's tournament. "I felt like we should have beaten Italy when we got knocked out, but things happen for a reason," he said. "There's things that we could have done better but I don't look back with any regret. When we were there, we did everything we could and we left everything out there. When you do that, you can never have regrets." Read more: Froling fires Hawks to victory in Wollongong The feisty defender doubled his World Cup tally when he was picked as part of Australia's squad four years later in South Africa. It was a tough start for the Aussies, thumped 4-0 by Germany, before they salvaged a 1-1 draw with Ghana and then beat Serbia 2-1. However, it wasn't enough for Pim Berbeek's team to progress to the next phase. "South Africa was disappointing because we probably should have got through our group. There were a few moments that we didn't quite take and that first result against Germany ultimately hurt us," Wilkshire said. "But I was fortunate to go to two World Cups. It's a dream come true for any kid playing the game to represent your country. And then being able to represent your country at a World Cup, it's the biggest occasion in football. To be able to do that is electric, it's exciting, it's emotional, and it's almost hard to put into words." Read more: Dragons re-sign Dapto junior on long-term deal Australia has gone on to compete at the past two World Cups, in Brazil in 2014 and then Russia four years later, but has struggled to make an impact, bowing out in the group stage on both occasions. If they can qualify, Wilkshire remains unsure if the Socceroos can halt that disappointing run on football's biggest stage. "You want to hope so, but sometimes you almost want someone like me to come out and say they have no chance if they get there, they're just going to be a number, and use that as motivation. I know back when I was a player, that's something I would have liked to have heard because we could have been underdogs," he said. "I honestly think that (gap) showed against Japan. Yeah, we had that great run of winning games and you've got to beat what's in front of you - we did that. Was it convincing? No. Was it against top opposition? No. When we played against the better opposition in Japan, we got found out in terms of the level in the world game that we're at. And we're not at that top level at the moment, and there's just being realistic. "But we've got some young talented players who are coming through and now progressing to Europe. You look at Cammy Devlin, who has gone over to Europe. (Nathan) Atkinson going to Europe is a fantastic move for him, and I believe he's one we look forward to seeing in the national team in the future. So there's always going to be positives. "You always want to believe."

