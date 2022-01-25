sport, dragons-den,

Emerging star Tyrell Sloan is set to have every opportunity to snare the vacant St George Illawarra fullback jumper after singing a contract extension with the club. The deal sees the Dapto junior upgraded from the development squad to the top 30 and will keep him in Wollongong until the end of the 2024 season. Read more: Illawarra League an eight-horse race in 2022 In signing a new contract, Sloan joins fellow Illawarra juniors Jayden Sullivan and the Feagai twins in re-committing to the Dragons this off-season. The youngsters are viewed as the future of the club and rival teams were ready to pounce. Despite still being on a development contract, Sloan made his debut in the round 15 win over the Raiders, ultimately playing five games in the NRL last year. The 19-year-old was one of few bright spots for the Dragons in what was a disappointing year, the youngster making the most of his chance to snare the vacant fullback role. "Re-signing is a proud moment in my career," Sloan said. "It's good news for the club that there's a few of us staying put and remaining with our friends and family. None of us wanted to leave. This is our home. "It's exciting being in the first grade squad having come through the juniors together. It's a cool moment for all of us. We're all proud to wear the Red V jersey and we're keen to take it back to where it needs to be, playing finals footy." Sloan is one of a host of players jostling for the fullback jumper after Matt Dufty's off-season departure. Cody Ramsey and Jack Bird shape as his biggest rivals, however Sloan appears to have his nose in front after finishing last season at the back. "I was put in the deep end last year, but it was an opportunity I was more than happy to take," Sloan said. "My debut was the best moment of my life and to get four more games afterwards was very pleasing. "It's healthy competition across the squad and I'm very much looking forward to the challenges ahead. We're all looking forward to playing footy now." Sloan is the latest Illawarra Steelers junior to make the transition to first grade. The fullback was a member of the 2019 SG Ball premiership-winning team, alongside Sullivan, Talatau Amone, Mat Feagai and Max Feagai. The quintet have all made their debuts throughout the past two seasons and are set to play a key role for the club moving forward. Amone is contracted to the end of the 2023 season, while the Feagai twins recently re-signed deals that will see them remain in Wollongong until 2024. The Dragons have locked in Sullivan until 2025 after offering a three-year extension to fend off rival clubs. Along with Zac Lomax, Cody Ramsey and Josh Kerr, St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin is attempting to build a competitive squad around this core nucleus. The coach's recruiting strategy has come under question in recent months, the Dragons signing the likes of George Burgess, Aaron Woods and Moses Mbye, while Cameron McInnes and Dufty were let go. Veteran forward Tariq Sims has also been told he is free to negotiate with other clubs, his contract with St George Illawarra expiring at the end of the 2022 season. Younger recruits Francis Molo and Jaydn Su'A have arrived in Wollongong this off-season as Griffin has attempted to bolster the side's forward pack. St George Illawarra general manager of football Ben Haran said the club is focused on providing an opportunity for local juniors to flourish as they break into the top flight. "Last season was an important one for Tyrell's growth as a player," Haran said. "His progression through the grades was crucial as was his opportunity to cut his teeth in first grade in the latter rounds of the year. "Off the back of another big pre-season, 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Tyrell. We are looking forward to seeing him develop further over the coming seasons. "Bringing our local juniors through as a collective continues to be a vital aspect in not only our recruitment and retention strategy but also their continued development as first grade players."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/c0e55d12-1251-410a-9cbb-c94732ed456e.jpg/r2_99_4432_2602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg