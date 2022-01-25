community,

Wollongong residents who have made outstanding contributions to the city and its community will be recognised at the 2022 Australia Day Awards. Due to COVID-19, the awards ceremony will be livestreamed from 11.30am Tuesday and the Mercury will follow along with our live blog below. There will be 14 winners across 11 categories: Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, the Arts and Cultural Achievement Award, the Sports Achievement Award, the Innovation Achievement Award, Community Group of the Year, the Diversity and Inclusion Award, and the Wollongong to the World Award.

