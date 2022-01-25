news, latest-news, Illawarra Hawks, Brian Goorjian, NBL, WEC, Wollongong, Adelaide 36ers

Illawarra coach Brian Goorjian has praised his players for learning on the go, as the Hawks continue to tighten their work at the defensive end of the floor. Goorjian expressed his concerns about the side's defence after falling to the Wildcats on Saturday, however, the mentor was pleased with what he saw in Illawarra's 100-89 victory over the 36ers on Monday night. Read more: Harvey happy to share the Hawks' spotlight "I thought we put great pressure on the ball and our rotations on the post on (Daniel) Johnson and Cam (Bairstow) were great. There was more activity. We got hurt on the glass, they're a real challenge there - they're a good basketball team - but we did defend," he said. "I thought when the game mattered until it was over, our defence was a level above what it's been all year. And if we're going to go where we need to go, I think they're starting to understand what's needed within the group. And it's not just coming from me, they're talking about it too. And there were huge in-roads made tonight."

