Joe Ible finding feet at Kembla Grange and ready to chase further success

Joe Ible recognises the past six months have been tough. Having shifted from Canberra to Kembla Grange in July, the trainer has steadily found his feet in the Illawarra. It's a process that has seen Ible grind away, aware his first few months in the Illawarra were vital to set the platform for long-term success. Read more: Apps determined to tick final box in decorated career The trainer knows there is much work still to be done, however he's confident the groundwork has now been laid and the winners will soon start to flow. "We're settled now," Ible said. "We've got things where we need them to be. In terms of racing, it's been an adjustment getting used to racing around this area but the horses are starting to thrive. "The proximity to Sydney means the strength of racing is quite strong. The calibre of trainer around this area is quite high, I have to be right on my game and make sure horses are spot on when they're going to the races." Ible enjoyed his best day as a trainer at Wagga on Wednesday - Loving Cilla, Budderoo Blitz and Rubick Island all saluting at the Australia Day meeting. Loving Cilla was perhaps most impressive, claiming the Australia Day Cup while Rubick Island is a mare with promise after breaking her maiden. Ible's shift to Kembla Grange came in the midst of one of the region's most successful periods in recent history. Kerry Parker has enjoyed Group 1 success with Think It Over, while Robert and Luke Price pair Jamaea and Count De Rupee have thrived on the big stage. Ible has watched their success closely and committed to learning from those around him. Like the Prices, he will look to the yearling sales to grow his stable, with the upcoming Inglis Sales the next opportunity to unearth a promising youngster. "We're looking to upgrade the quality of stock," Ible said. "We'll be quite active at the yearling sales, trying to find some new horses and be in that winner's circle more consistently. "We're trying to grow the stable to the point where we have 40 in work. We want to be at that stage where we can consistently compete in the provincial and metropolitan area." Ible will travel to Scone on Friday with his sights on the second treble of his career. Champagne Vega is the leading hope and will line up in a 2200-metres BenchMark 66, while Miss Lamar will contest a Class 2 and Rover a 1100m BenchMark 66. "Champagne Vega is in need of a confidence booster," Ible said. "Scone is the right race. "He deserves the weight in that country grade. He's raced nicely at the provincial and metropolitan level, dropping back to the country level should suit."

