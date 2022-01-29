Police chase Warrawong man, believed to be armed

news, latest-news,

Reports of a yelling, 19-year-old man believed to be armed brought out the police helicopter and five local units to Warrawong at around midday on Saturday, January 29. Police were called after a domestic disturbance to the suburb and then commenced a search for a 19-year-old man. Read more: Bulli in top five suburbs for house price growth Residents were alarmed when the police helicopter circled above their suburb, with a warning coming from the helicopter that the man was believed to be armed. The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, wearing dark clothing, with dark hair and about 175cm tall. The man was later apprehended by police and taken into custody. The dramatic scenes come only days after the police helicopter and dog squad were called to neighbouring Berkeley in search of a driver who fled after a police pursuit. The driver of the speeding vehicle is yet to be located.

