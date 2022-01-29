community, fish, seafood, Corrimal, Kondakis Seafood, Kondakis

In the late 1970s, Michael and Kathy Kondakis decided to go into the family business. Previously the black sheep of the fishing family, Mr Kondakis worked in electrical and Mrs Kondakis worked as an industrial chemist, both at BHP. The pair decided that instead, they would like to run their own business, and began Kondakis Seafood 39 years ago. Opening their first shop in Figtree Square, in front of Crinis Fruit Market. Today, three moves and countless fish fillets later, the time has come for Michael and Kathy to hand over the reins of their business. Read more: Great results show FOGO sticks in Wollongong On their last day of running the business, now located at Corrimal Village, customers who have purchased their seafood from the Kondakises turned up not for a barramundi fillet but instead with gifts of flowers, wine and balloons. But, the popularity of a shop such as Kondakis Seafood was not always the case. In the early eighties, the Australian diet was very different from what it is now. "In the early days, we couldn't sell Balmain bugs and we couldn't sell octopus," said Mr Kondakis. "The main dish here in pubs, clubs and at home was steak and kidney pies, steak and peas, steak and mashed potatoes. That's all there was!" As more Australians travelled overseas and became familiar with the tastes of new arrivals to Australia, the demand for seafood increased. "We were buying cuttlefish for 50 cents a kilo, now they're going for $15 a kilo," said Mr Kondakis. In addition, the health benefits of seafood became more widely known, making Kondakis Seafood a well loved spot for those throughout Wollongong. After 39 years and with Mr and Mrs Kondakis deciding that now is the right time to retire, what started off as a family concern will remain that way as the Kondakis's son Andrew will take over the wholesale business and Mr Kondakis's brother Tony will take on the retail side. As for what Mr Kondakis has planned for his retirement? "Sleep more, rest more and not work as much." Well deserved.

