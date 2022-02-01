news, latest-news,

It took just one day for public transport service' cuts to "almost ruin" the first day of high school for a group of students who had to walk three kilometres to Bulli High School after their train stopped at the wrong station. The group included a number of Year 7 students living in Helensburgh. 'Irate" mother Kate Garrard was "beside herself with worry" after her 12-year-old son Jasper called to say he was stuck at Woonona station and didn't know what to do. "I couldn't believe it. First the normal train didn't even show up to get them to school on time. Then the 8.03am train just totally forgot to stop at Bulli and they all had to get off at Woonona instead and find their own way to school," Mrs Garrard said. Fortunately a group of Year 11 students was on hand and walked the 30 minutes to Bulli High with the Year 7 students. Read more: How this family is helping their kids' education as they go back to school Mrs Garrard was thankful to the older students for helping but disappointed her son and fellow Year 7 students missed their "welcome to school reception" and had such a "miserable first day". "Imagine just how unsettling that would have been. First day of high school is traumatic enough, let alone not knowing how to get to your school and not knowing where you are," she said. "I think it is an unfair thing to happen to these poor kids. "They are so nervous and uncertain already and then to have your public transport let you down like that, I just think it is so unacceptable." A Transport for NSW spokesperson sincerely apologised to the students, parents and staff affected by this morning's disruptions on the South Coast line. "We know how important the first day back at school is, and have been working closely with the Department of Education to make it as seamless as possible. "Unfortunately, the 8.38am service did not stop at Bulli station as scheduled due to an operational error. From tomorrow, the service will cater for students getting to school on time. "The network is currently running to a reduced timetable as we deal with thousands of staff impacted by COVID-19 and we will continue to work with any school that experiences service disruptions. "We thank the community for their understanding and for working with us during this challenging time." Read more: Maybe it's time to adapt how we school our kids: Editorial Today's "debacle" was the latest to irk Helensburgh parents who have petitioned the state government to try to get a school bus to run from Helensburgh to Bulli and Heathcote. Mrs Garrard said as Helensburgh did not have its own high school, Bulli in the south and Heathcote in the north, were parents' best nearest local options. "There are no buses at Helensburgh station to meet trains in the afternoons. Students wait for up to half an hour making their school commute from 7.30am-4.45pm. "For a school that is 20 minutes away, this is an absolute joke." Fellow parent Carolyn Jukes said previously students from Helensburgh were able to catch direct trains from Helensburgh to Heathcote and Engadine to attend high school in the morning, and back home in the afternoon - with Premier Charters timing their bus service to meet these school trains. "With changes South Coast Trains have made to the timetable in response to staff shortages, students now face having to change trains at Waterfall. This poses a health risk with hundreds of children from three high schools congregating on the platform," she said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/459ebe36-0b7d-4f70-b602-602affbb8ff5.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg