Beveridge and Kay re-unite with youthful Boomers

HE'S just 30 years of age but Nick Kay will be the 'old man' of the Boomers squad that will tackle the FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign in Japan later this month. It'll be a reunion under coach Rob Beveridge, with Kay having first made his mark in the NBL under Beveridge with the Hawks in Wollongong in 2016. Fresh off the Boomers bronze-medal campaign in Tokyo, Japan-based Kay will be the key pillar of a squad that is otherwise a look to generation next, with The NBA Global Academy's Tyrese Proctor the squad's youngest member at just 18 years of age. "I take any opportunity I can to play for the Boomers and am looking forward to taking on more of a leadership role," Kay said. "Hopefully my experience in Japan will be helpful and I can't wait to get to know the young fellas." The NBL had initially planned to pause its season through the FIBA window but, with the season thus far plagued with COVID postponements, it will push on through February. Read more: Beveridge and Boomers the perfect match It'll also see Hawks coach Brian Goorjian hand over the reins to Beveridge, who has a long history coaching young sides through international windows. "The talent that we are putting on the floor, although young, have all been part of Basketball Australia's National Pathway and I have no doubt they we will represent our country with distinction," Beveridge said. "I am really excited about coaching these up-and-coming future stars and exposing them to what it means to be part of the Boomers program." The Hawks will contribute Akoldah Gak, Alex Mudronja and Emmett Naar to the 17-man squad that includes Japan-based former NBL bigs Angus Brandt and Rhys Vague. He won't be in Japan, but Goorjian will be an interested spectator from Australia between NBL coaching duties. "The rose gold in Tokyo was about basketball at all levels and these development players now have a tremendous opportunity to step up and represent in the green and gold," Goorjian said. "We are fortunate to have Rob Beveridge at the helm, he is the best person to lead this young group with his extensive experience. "Rob will be supported by Robbie McKinlay and Mike Kelly and I personally want to thank the Perth Wildcats for working with us to get Mike over to Japan." The Boomers will play three matches at the qualifying tournament, beginning on February 25 in Okinawa with the first of two clashes with Chinese Tapei. Host-nation Japan loom two days later, with the second Chinese Taipei showdown to follow 24 hours later. FIBA BASKETBALL WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS ASIAN QUALIFIERS SQUAD: Kyle Zunic (Perth Wildcats) Sean Macdonald (Tasmania JackJumpers) Alex Mudronja (Illawarra Hawks) Tyrese Proctor (NBA G Academy) Jaylin Galloway (Sydney Kings) Akoldah Gak (Illawarra Hawks) Wena Okwara (Melbourne United) Nick Kay (Shimane Susanoo Magic) Angus Brandt (Kagawa Five Arrows) Rhys Vague (Kagawa Five Arrows) Emmett Naar (Illawarra Hawks) Makuach Maluach (Korikouvot FIN) Craig Moller (Wuerzburg GER) Harry Wessels (Centre of Excellence) Bol Dengdit (Centre of Excellence) Zac Triplett (Melbourne United). Nicholas Marshal (Adelaide 36ers)

