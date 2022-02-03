news, latest-news,

There were heroes aplenty during one of the biggest boating rescues the Illawarra has seen. This week Bulli Surf Life Saving Club was recognised for its role in a multi-agency operation which saw six men rescued after their boat capsized off Waniora Point, Bulli last October. One man unfortunately died but the outcome could have been much worse if not for the swift and heroic actions of Bulli lifesavers and members of the public. Bulli SLSC member Sebastian James wasn't on official duty on October 31 but he was hailed a hero for his actions that day. He single-handedly pulled four unconscious men out from under the capsized boat. Corrimal surfer Steven Daley was also hailed a hero that day after being one of the first on scene and the first to dive under the capsized boat to try and rescue two men trapped underneath. Surf Life Saving NSW officially praised Bulli SLSC with the Rescue of the Month award, for its efforts during the incident described by Surf Lifesaving chief executive Steven Pearce, as one of the most tragic seen in the Illawarra. Read more: Bellambi servo attendant threatened with shotgun Just days after the incident Bulli SLSC president Jamie Caldwell spoke to the Mercury about the rescue. Mr Caldwell and fellow club member Dane Henderson were running an IRB proficiency exercise to refresh their training when they noticed the boat around Peggy's Reef. The whole Bulli team responded as one after the patrol captain, who witnessed the boat overturn, radioed through the communications system, with younger off-duty surf lifesaver members watching on and making phone calls back to the club. Mr Henderson and Mr Caldwell took less than 30 seconds to run to the beach, jump in the IRB, with it taking about two minutes to make it around the reef. Read more: Hundreds gathered to celebrate Unionist Fred Moore's life More than 60 members across six surf lifesaving clubs were involved in the mass rescue. Bulli SLSC, supported by Bellambi, Sandon Point, Woonona, Wollongong City and Thirroul SLSCs responded and deployed Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs) within two minutes of the report coming through. In a fortunate turn of event, Bulli was preparing for an unrelated search and rescue exercise at the time, and had boats and jetskis onshore which allowed for the quick response time. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/66bb5711-f544-4987-9b74-3e273f4c7262.jpg/r14_195_5458_3271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg