Great Southern Nights brings Baker Boy, Jessica Mauboy, Missy Higgins, James Reyne, Bec Sandridge on concert tour
The final lineup of a state-wide concert series has been released with 46 gigs listed for the Illawarra and South Coast.
During March and April venues big and small will be revived with hundreds of concerts for Great Southern Nights, with an array of genres from emerging acts and tribute bands through to seasoned performers like Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, Illy, Kate Ceberano, Marcia Hines, Montaigne Sheppard and The Jungle Giants.
Some of the local musicians spreading their love during the program are Bec Sandridge, Pirra, The Vanns, Totally Unicorn and Corey Legge.
Larger drawcards booked for the coast include Missy Higgins, Jessica Mauboy and James Reyne at Anita's Theatre Thirroul; Baker Boy, Polish Club and Sneaky Sound System at the University of Wollongong; plus Meg Mac at Milton Theatre.
The series is a state government initiative to help the tourism and entertainment industry get back on its feet, with the program brought together with the help of Destination NSW and the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).
This will create jobs for artists and crew, revenue for venues.MP Stuart Ayres
"The live music scene makes a significant contribution to our social and economic wellbeing," said Stuart Ayres, Minister for both Tourism and sport, plus Enterprise, Investment and Trade.
"This will create jobs for artists and crew, revenue for venues and drive visitation to large parts of regional NSW that have done it tough over the past few years."
Concerts are spread far and wide across NSW with a feature to plan a road trip on the event website.
It's the second instalment for the initiative which originally saw more than 1000 gigs in November of 2020.
The Great Southern Nights series runs from March 18 to April 10, 2022.
SOUTH COAST LINEUP
ANITA'S THEATRE, THIRROUL
- MISSY HIGGINSSUPPORTED BY ALANNAH STONE 21st March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
- JESSICA MAUBOYSUPPORTED BY CAITI BAKER 25th March @ 7:30 PM Get Tickets.
- JAMES REYNE SUPPORTED BY NICK BARKER 7th April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
- BALLROOM BLITZKISSTORY 9th April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
BEACHES HOTEL THIRROUL,
- LSF, COOL JUMPER 1st April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
CANDELO TOWN HALL, CANDELO
- ANACTORIA, LILLIAN MCVEITY 1st April @ 7:30 PM Get Tickets.
CLUB NAROOMA, NAROOMA
- THE JASON LEE BAND 9th April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
CLUB SAPPHIRE, MERIMBULA
- COREY LEGGE, GENEVIEVE CHADWICK 2nd April @ 8:30 PM Get Tickets.
CLUB TUROSS, TUROSS HEAD
- ELTON JOHN - OUT OF THE CLOSET 28th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
DIAMOND DOGS MUSIC LOUNGE & BAR, DAPTO
- TEMTRIS, HALCION REIGN + CHEAP COFFINS + DJ FAUXBIA 26th March @ 7:00 PM Get Tickets.
DICEY RILEY'S, WOLLONGONG
- TOTALLY UNICORN, NEPTUNE POWER FEDERATION + BLUSSH + BAD NEIGHBOUR 10th April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
FILLMORE'S, KIAMA
- TOMMEE BALUKEA QUARTET, PONCHO GREEN 1st April @ 7:40 PM Get Tickets.
FRANKS WILD YEARS, THIRROUL
- THE CANNANES, SNOWY + GRETA NOW 20th March @ 3:00 PM Get Tickets.
- GEORGIA STATE LINE, RHYS SCOULAR 10th April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
HEYDAY, WOLLONGONG
- LAZYWAX 4th April @ 11:30 AM Get Tickets.
JJS @ THE MARINA, BATEMANS BAY
- WAIKAMA 2nd April @ 8:30 PM Get Tickets.
KIAMA INN HOTEL
- TOXIC DOLLS 2nd April @ 8:30 PM Get Tickets.
KIAMA LEAGUES CLUB
- DOS ENOS, THE MOVING STILLS 9th April @ 7:00 PM Get Tickets.
LA LA LA'S, WOLLONGONG
- CROCODYLUS, STRAIGHT ARROWS + SCAB BABY + DROP OFFS 24th March @ 7:30 PM Get Tickets.
- BEC SANDRIDGE SUPPORTED BY TBC 7th April @ 7:30 PM Get Tickets.
LITTLE BETTY'S, KIAMA
- THE HINTS + SLINKY RED 25th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
LOCO LANE, CULBURRA BEACH
- NESS QUINN, MARK CROTTI + JACK WILLIS + GEORGE BISHOP 2nd April @ 1:00 PM Get Tickets.
LONGSTOCKING BREWERY, PAMBULA
- SAM STEVENSON 3rd April @ 1:00 PM Get Tickets.
MILTON THEATRE, MILTON
MOLLY BOWLO, MOLLYMOOK
- TOM JONES + ROY ORBISON + BLUES BROTHERS SHOW 26th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
MORUYA GOLF CLUB, MORUYA
- SIMON KINNY-LEWIS + CHRIS MCGRATH, SVNTAX ERROR 8th April @ 4:00 PM Get Tickets.
MURRAH HALL, MURRAH
- DEAD MARINES, MARTIN FOWLER 2nd April @ 7:30 PM Get Tickets.
NAROOMA GOLF CLUB, NAROOMA
- COREY LEGGE, GENEVIEVE CHADWICK 8th April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
NAVIGATE ARTS, TANJA
- ZOEY PEPPER, STITCH AND OOM PAH PAH 19th March @ 6:30 PM Get Tickets.
NORTH WOLLONGONG HOTEL, NORTH WOLLONGONG
- VLOSSOM, JUNO MAMBA + CONCRETE SURFERS + TIARNIE + PALTO//GUISE 20th March @ 4:00 PM Get Tickets.
- SHADY NASTY, SCABZ + PLACEMENT + RAISED AS WOLVES + SCAB BABY 27th March @ 4:00 PM Get Tickets.
RYAN'S HOTEL THIRROUL, THIRROUL
- TAJ RALPH, VISVALDIS 26th March @ 9:00 PM Get Tickets.
SERVO FOOD TRUCK BAR, PORT KEMBLA
- BODY TYPE, JULIA WHY? + PRIVATE WIVES + WARREN 9th April @ 6:00 PM Get Tickets.
TATHRA BEACHSIDE, TATHRA
- GARRY CARSON JONES + SAM MARTIN 27th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
TATHRA HOTEL, TATHRA
- MIKELANGELO, JERIKYE WILLIAMS 24th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
THE MARLIN HOTEL, ULLADULLA
- CONFIDENCE MAN, SUPPORTED BY ABBY BELLA MAY 19th April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
THE OAKS HOTEL ALBION PARK RAIL, ALBION PARK RAIL
- CHRISTIE LAMB BAND, THE JETHROS 27th March @ 4:00 PM Get Tickets.
TILBA VALLEY WINERY AND ALEHOUSE, CORUNNA
- ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS, SUPPORTED BY MELANIE HORSNELL, LUCKY TUNES, BAEDON, RICKY BLOOMFIELD, PENNY HARTERLINK 19th March @ 1:00 PM Get Tickets.
TOWRADGI BEACH HOTEL (WAVES), TOWRADGI
- DONT CHANGE - INXS TRIBUTE 19th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
UOW UNIBAR
- SATIN CALI 18th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
- SNEAKY SOUND SYSTEM, SUPPORTED BY PALUMA 24th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
- THE VANNS 25th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
- POLISH CLUB, PRESS CLUB 8th April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
UOW UNIHALL, WOLLONGONG
- BAKER BOY, SUPPORTED BY LARA ANDALLO 31st March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
WOLLONGONG CITY DIGGERS CLUB, WOLLONGONG
- KEITH POTGER + MIKE MCLELLAND + LOCAL MYSTERY ARTIST DOING THREE SONGS 27th March @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets.
WOLLONGONG TOWN HALL, WOLLONGONG
- WE MAVERICKS, LEO 2nd April @ 8:00 PM Get Tickets