news, latest-news,

The final lineup of a state-wide concert series has been released with 46 gigs listed for the Illawarra and South Coast. During March and April venues big and small will be revived with hundreds of concerts for Great Southern Nights, with an array of genres from emerging acts and tribute bands through to seasoned performers like Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, Illy, Kate Ceberano, Marcia Hines, Montaigne Sheppard and The Jungle Giants. Read more: Globe Lane has a new bar, burrito shop and a music festival Some of the local musicians spreading their love during the program are Bec Sandridge, Pirra, The Vanns, Totally Unicorn and Corey Legge. Larger drawcards booked for the coast include Missy Higgins, Jessica Mauboy and James Reyne at Anita's Theatre Thirroul; Baker Boy, Polish Club and Sneaky Sound System at the University of Wollongong; plus Meg Mac at Milton Theatre. The series is a state government initiative to help the tourism and entertainment industry get back on its feet, with the program brought together with the help of Destination NSW and the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA). Read more: 'Not so blokey': Club Thirroul set for stylish renovation "The live music scene makes a significant contribution to our social and economic wellbeing," said Stuart Ayres, Minister for both Tourism and sport, plus Enterprise, Investment and Trade. "This will create jobs for artists and crew, revenue for venues and drive visitation to large parts of regional NSW that have done it tough over the past few years." Concerts are spread far and wide across NSW with a feature to plan a road trip on the event website. It's the second instalment for the initiative which originally saw more than 1000 gigs in November of 2020. The Great Southern Nights series runs from March 18 to April 10, 2022. www.greatsouthernnights.com.au The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. ANITA'S THEATRE, THIRROUL BEACHES HOTEL THIRROUL, CANDELO TOWN HALL, CANDELO CLUB NAROOMA, NAROOMA CLUB SAPPHIRE, MERIMBULA CLUB TUROSS, TUROSS HEAD DIAMOND DOGS MUSIC LOUNGE & BAR, DAPTO DICEY RILEY'S, WOLLONGONG FILLMORE'S, KIAMA FRANKS WILD YEARS, THIRROUL HEYDAY, WOLLONGONG JJS @ THE MARINA, BATEMANS BAY KIAMA INN HOTEL KIAMA LEAGUES CLUB LA LA LA'S, WOLLONGONG LITTLE BETTY'S, KIAMA LOCO LANE, CULBURRA BEACH LONGSTOCKING BREWERY, PAMBULA MILTON THEATRE, MILTON MOLLY BOWLO, MOLLYMOOK MORUYA GOLF CLUB, MORUYA MURRAH HALL, MURRAH NAROOMA GOLF CLUB, NAROOMA NAVIGATE ARTS, TANJA NORTH WOLLONGONG HOTEL, NORTH WOLLONGONG RYAN'S HOTEL THIRROUL, THIRROUL SERVO FOOD TRUCK BAR, PORT KEMBLA TATHRA BEACHSIDE, TATHRA TATHRA HOTEL, TATHRA THE MARLIN HOTEL, ULLADULLA THE OAKS HOTEL ALBION PARK RAIL, ALBION PARK RAIL TILBA VALLEY WINERY AND ALEHOUSE, CORUNNA TOWRADGI BEACH HOTEL (WAVES), TOWRADGI UOW UNIBAR UOW UNIHALL, WOLLONGONG WOLLONGONG CITY DIGGERS CLUB, WOLLONGONG WOLLONGONG TOWN HALL, WOLLONGONG

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/e08c38a2-3651-425b-a2ac-7f061b888206.jpg/r116_0_1335_689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg