University of Wollongong has confirmed the Mercury report earlier this week, that students will be welcomed back to all of its Australian campuses at the end of February, UOW's vibrant campus environment will re-emerge from its pandemic-induced slumber at the end of this month, to coincide with Orientation Week and the beginning of Autumn session. The much-anticipated return to campus will kick off with UOW's inaugural Campus Fest. Professor Theo Farrell, UOW's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Life), said the entire university community was excited to be able to welcome students and staff back on campus. Under the Safe Campus Transition Plan, which has evolved along with the COVID-19 situation in New South Wales over the past few months, students will be able to return to campus from Monday, February 21. Professional and academic staff will also transition back to campus from this date. The majority of classes will be held on campus, in person, reflecting students' overwhelming feedback that they miss being able to engage in UOW's dynamic campus experience. However, UOW will also continue to offer online options across the majority of courses, for students who are unable to travel to a campus. "We know how tough the last few years have been, as students have been unable to make the most of UOW's renowned on-campus experience. We know students have missed the rich, engaging environment of the lecture theatre and classroom," Professor Farrell said. "But after much patience and resilience, students will finally be able to enjoy our dynamic and vibrant campuses. And, for those who enjoyed the flexibility and benefits of studying from home, our new and improved online learning tools and channels are ready to go. "We have the strongest possible COVID-safe protections in place, including occupancy limits, enhanced cleaning, and physical distancing. We are excited to be able to bring our campuses, which are such integral parts of their communities and cities, back to life." Orientation week begins on February 21, with Autumn session to begin on February 28. For Campus Fest, UOW has partnered with Yours & Owls to present a series of free gigs by some of Australia's biggest acts. Acts to perform at the five-day event starting February 21 include Montaigne, Ziggy Ramo and Touch Sensitive, alongside traditional O-Week activities, including markets, clubs and societies, movies, comedy, trivia, free food and important faculty and school information sessions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/a52deb25-fb18-40d8-9934-b7448c4e278d.jpg/r1_77_1504_926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg