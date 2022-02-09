Defence the key as Hawks look to end slump

news, latest-news,

Hawks guard Tyler Harvey has challenged his side to lift defensively as they look to emerge from a form slump. Illawarra have lost two in a row to fall to 6-6 for the season. It's a situation that leaves the team desperate to prove their status as title contenders. The Hawks were poor defensively in last week's 90-67 loss to the Breakers, the New Zealanders enjoying a smooth night on offence. Read more: Win a family pass to Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans Those struggles continued through to Monday's loss to the Phoenix, Illawarra trailing 47-38 after a below-par first half. Coach Brian Goorjian made some halftime adjustments and the side came roaring back to lead in the final minute before committing a pair of fouls to hand Phoenix the win. Harvey said there were plenty of positives to take out of the second half and he's confident the Hawks will build off it when they host the Taipans on Saturday. "We have stretches where we do well and we have stretches where we can't get one, two stops in a row and that hurts," Harvey said. "If we can start getting those three stops in a row, that's a thing we want to focus on and that helps our momentum towards the offensive end because we do like to run. "If we can figure that piece out, I think we're going to be a dangerous team and coach is doing everything he can to get us there." The Hawks are 12 games into the season but still struggling to fit the pieces together. Harvey, an MVP candidate a year ago, has welcomed the arrival of Duop Reath, Antonius Cleveland and Xavier Rathan-Mayes. However, it has not been a smooth process. The guard is confident those issues will be ironed out within the coming weeks before the Hawks make a charge towards the finals. "Everybody's comfortable playing together," Harvey said. "We're all trying to still get that chemistry playing together with each other. I think it's coming, but good things take time. "This is a rough patch for us. You can either fold or step up and do what you need to do to win games. I know the character of the guys and we're not folding. We're going to step up and do what we have to do." Goorjian finds himself in a tricky position, attempting to give his key men enough time together to gel and work things out, while also desperately chasing wins. With the playing units looking clunky, there have been some calls for changes to the rotations. Captain AJ Ogilvy was one of four players to receive no game time on Monday, while Isaac White featured in just three minutes of action. Harvey wouldn't be drawn on possible changes for Saturday's clash, however emerging big Akoldah Gak declared he's determined to prove he's ready to play a larger role. "I'm staying ready," Gak said. "Ready every game. I'm trying to go out at practice and go 110 per cent, show what I can do every time I'm on the floor. Be active on defence, communicate, do things coach appreciates." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/da270b3d-43bd-4173-85e9-14ab2e24c78b.jpg/r0_158_3000_1853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg