How Illawarra hospitals will be affected by Tuesday's nurses strike

news, latest-news,

Wollongong and Shellharbour hospital nurses and midwives will walk off the job between 7am until 7.30pm, as they join the statewide strike over staffing levels, pay and working conditions. NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members from seven branches in Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District will participate in the strike, which is the largest in almost a decade. The number of hours will differ at each location, with staff at Shoalhaven District Hospital to go out for up to 24 hours. Read more: UOW reveals its top 10 most in-demand courses for 2022 Secretary of NSWNMA Wollongong Hospital branch Genevieve Stone said nurses from all areas of the hospital would join the action, but that each ward would be affected differently. "It's whatever the nurses want to contribute - so some will be finishing early or starting late," she said. "But there are a couple of busloads of nurses who will be getting a bus up to the rally at Parliament House in Sydney, and they'll be striking for the whole 12 hours." She said patients could expect that there would be a "baseline" staff, and the union said life-preserving services will be maintained in all hospitals and health services. Staff unable to strike will be wearing red in support of the action, she said. (Strike begins at 7am unless stated) Health Minister Brad Hazzard met with the union on Monday, but the premier told media "a number of issues need to be resolved" and it "would appear unlikely" they would be solved before the strike. Asked how it would manage during Tuesday's strike, the NSW Health department said "there are more nurses and midwives in NSW public hospitals than at any other time in history". "The NSW Government is also investing in a further 5,000 nurses and midwives from 2019-2022 under a record $2.8 billion boost to frontline staff," a spokesperson said. Late on Monday, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District said the COVID-19 assessment clinics at Wollongong and Shoalhaven Hospitals would be closed on Tuesday, with residents who needed a PCR test advised to visit a private pathology clinic. Meantime, the government is facing further industrial action from health workers later this week, with members of the Australian Paramedics Association voting almost unanimously to implement 24-hour statewide work bans. On Thursday, paramedics will refuse all staff movements - a practice in which staff are relocated from their station while on shift to fill 'roster gaps' nearby. The union says staff movements are used "to cut costs and avoid adequately staffing stations". The union says 1500 more paramedics are needed to help meet demand, and is calling for investment in specialist paramedic programs and building state-wide referral networks, as well as a pay increase to reflect professionalism and skill. Read more: 'Frustrated' Illawarra nurses to strike in statewide protest To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/b2d1d2fc-0887-4cbc-9706-b59815828c2a.jpg/r0_374_5184_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg