WIN Corporation has announced Genevieve Gordon will add the function of General Manager of Radio to her broader responsibilities within the WIN Group of companies. Currently Ms Gordon (daughter of Bruce Gordon who owns WIN Corporation) is a director with the company, a role she is believed to have held since she was 19. Her new role overseeing the corporation's radio interests would "provide her with a hands on operational role within WIN", a spokeswoman said. Read more: Amy Shark, Missy Higgins to perform at Gerringong winery The appointment will see Phil Giblin moved to a new role of Station Manager C91.3FM in Campbelltown and Tia Davis as Station Manager i98FM in Wollongong - both will report to Ms Gordon. "Our radio stations are an important part of our business," Andrew Lancaster, CEO of WIN Network said. " I look forward to continuing on-air and financial success of both radio stations under Genevieve's leadership and guidance." Read more: South Coast lawyer will give evidence at veteran inquiry Ms Gordon said in a statement she was looking forward to the new role having "been in the business for many years". "This new operational role will be a great opportunity to continue to grow the radio arm of WIN," she said. "I98FM and C91.3FM are important to their communities and to us and I'm looking forward to meeting our clients and stakeholders in the two regions over the coming weeks." Her appointment is effective immediately. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

