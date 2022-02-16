news, latest-news,

Bangaladesh-born Mdnoor Nobi Rifat hasn't dared go for a swim in the ocean since moving to Australia five years ago. Though the University of Western Sydney student was feeling a bit more confident after completing a 'Float to Survive' course at Austinmer Beach pool today. He was one of 20 international students taking part in the beach safety program developed by Surf Educators International. "It was great. I feel a bit more confident and importantly I can float in water now," the 25-year-old student said. Read more: Six Illawarra beaches to get drumlines to 'detect and protect' sharks Surf Educators International public officer Ken Holloway said the priority water safety message in Australia was 'if you are in trouble in the water, you need to be able to float. If you can't float, you should learn before you go in the water'. Mr Holloway's warning comes just a day after a woman drowned at Boneyard Beach in Kiama. Bondi Rescue star Bruce "Hoppo" Hopkins, president of Surf Educators International, launched the campaign to teach people to float last May. Hopkins joined a number of lifeguards at Sandon Point that day to demand there be no repeat of last summer's "nightmare" number of drownings. After 86 lives were lost on Australian beaches the summer before - an increase of 30 per cent on the previous year - Hopkins said the 'Float to Survive' strategy was needed. Mr Holloway, who is also president of the Sandon Point Surf Club, was in agreement. "Like Bruce I've seen way too many people drown because they don't really know how to swim or float for that matter," he said. "Just this week there has been some near drownings as well as a woman who drowned at Kiama. "We need to do what we can to reduce the number of drownings on our beaches." Read more: UOW ranked in the world's top 25 young universities

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/40865912-0cc7-4aee-9cf5-73812d805a32.jpg/r2_233_4549_2802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg