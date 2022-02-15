news, latest-news,

The Department of Primary Industries will rollout 15 SharkSMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumlines between Windang and Minnamurra starting this week. Three will be installed off Minnamurra Beach, one off Killalea Beach, two off Shellharbour South, three off Shellharbour, three off Warilla and three off Windang beach. The initiative is part of the NSW Government's $21.4 million Shark Management Program, and is the first time the drumlines have been used in the area since a trial in 2017-18, said Member for Kiama Gareth Ward. "The SMART drumlines consist of an anchor, two buoys and a satellite-linked GPS communications unit attached to a hook baited with one sea mullet," said Mr Ward. When an animal takes the bait, DPI contractors and scientists are alerted and respond within thirty minutes to tag and release the shark or other marine animal. Read more: Great White shark spotted close to popular Sydney beaches Global shark attacks were up last year after a three year decline, according to research by the International Shark Attack File, although the increase is likely related to beaches reopening following COVID lockdowns. While history shows that shark attacks in the Illawarra are rare, Mr Ward says that the new technology should put the minds of beach goers at ease. "We can never 100% guarantee that shark interactions won't happen - but this is about aiming to get the balance right, between keeping swimmers and surfers safe - and protecting our marine life," he said. For those interested in tracking shark activity before hitting the surf, the SharkSmart app shows the latest sightings and detections. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

