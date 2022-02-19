Figtree man contacted 12-year-old sister of ex online: court

news, latest-news,

A Figtree man accused of intimidating an ex-girlfriend online via setting up an OnlyFans account in her name was back in court on Saturday charged over contacting her 12-year-old sister on Instagram. Deejay Reece Williams appeared in Wollongong Bail Court charged with breaching bail conditions after he contacted the girl via Instagram. Read more: Danger when Corrimal car chase goes past kids' playground - court Williams' ex-girlfriend had broken up with him in January 2020 and had been placed on strict bail conditions after he had continued to try and contact her. His alleged actions included setting up the OnlyFans account as well as depositing small amounts of money into her bank account so he could write her messages in the blank "description" box in the transfer. He had been out on strict bail conditions, which included not to contact the victim or any other prosecution witness. In court on Saturday, police alleged Williams had sent a friend request via Instagram on February 8 to the ex-girlfriend's sister under a profile that he had used previously to send messages to the ex. The 12-year-old, seeing the old profile photo of Williams and the ex-girlfriend, thought it was her sister and accepted the request. Soon afterwards the sister posted a private family photo which included the ex-girlfriend, and Williams allegedly left a message on Instagram saying the ex "is a ho". "The comment has made both herself and her sister sad, intimidated and scared about what the accused will do next," the police facts alleged. In court Williams' solicitor Laura Fennell said the 23-year-old was in "an acute stage" of depression and is struggling with bail conditions that stop him from going to Kiama, where his family lived. She said Williams was triggered by the fact his ex-girlfriend was now seeing his best friend. "It does appear to have taken its toll on him and caused him some amount of grief," Ms Fennell said. She added that Williams did not need to be in jail to provide protection to the alleged victim. Ms Fennell said further bail conditions such as not using any social media platforms and consenting to police inspection of his mobile phone could be added. Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffen opposed bail, noting Williams had been "relentless" in his pursuit of the ex. "It is not at the high end of the scale in terms of what he did, but the accused continues to contact the victim," she said. The registrar said Williams' record did not help him and that he had committed the alleged offences while on bail for similar charges. He said he could see no conditions he could impose that would protect the victim and so refused Williams bail. Williams will return to appear at Wollongong Local Court on February 21. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

