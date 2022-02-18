Danger when Corrimal car chase goes past kids playground - court

news, latest-news,

Parents and children had to run to avoid being hit by a car that was driving along the bike path during a police chase, a court heard on Friday. Lee Ping, 33, of Chouding Street, Bellambi, was in Wollongong Local Court charged over a police car chase through Bellambi and East Corrimal on January 11. Read more: Close call on Macquarie Pass In police facts tendered to the court, it was alleged that Ping and another man were in a red Holden Astra that officers tried to stop for a breath test. The driver sped off, starting a police chase that went through two suburbs, allegedly reaching speeds of up to 100km/h in 50km/h zones. The driver headed down Dobbie Avenue at East Corrimal, which ends at a playground, which was full of children and parents The car allegedly left the road and continued driving on the cycle path. "A number of parents and children were forced to jump out of the way of the vehicle," the facts alleged. At this time, police chose to end the pursuit. A short time later the vehicle was found by police in Staithes Mews, Bellambi and a police dog led officers to an address in nearby Morgan Place, where Ping and another man were allegedly found. Police thought the other man was the driver and arrested him only to later discover he was not behind the wheel. The next day Ping denied being in the car so police found CCTV footage allegedly showing him running from the vehicle. Analysis of the car later allegedly found his DNA on the steering wheel, gear stick and front seat and he was arrested on February 17. In court Ping sought bail, his solicitor noting "there are some issues with the prosecution's case", adding that his DNA may have transferred itself to the front seat via another person. Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed it wasn't "the strongest case" but "there is CCTV footage, there is DNA, there are witnesses who say they saw him leaving the vehicle". She was also concerned about the number of convictions for driving while disqualified on his record. However, Magistrate Girotto decided to grant Ping bail under strict conditions. These included that he report daily to Wollongong police between 8am and 8pm and that he not be in the driver's seat of any vehicle. He would also have to put up a surety of $1000 to ensure he returned to Wollongong Local Court on March 1.

