A 53-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he suffered a cardiac arrest at a northern Illawarra beach on Sunday. After a half-hour ocean swim at Scarborough, the man was stretching on the water's edge about 10am when he suddenly collapsed. Read more: Sydney trains cancelled including Illawarra line Surf lifesavers from Scarborough/Wombarra, with the help of an off-duty doctor, nurse and other members of the public, commenced CPR, using a defibrillator on the unconscious patient six times. NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived and continued using the defibrillator, before he was flown to St Georges Hospital in a serious but stable condition. NSW Ambulance inspector Norm Rees said the man underwent bypass surgery in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. "The surf life saving club did an absolutely incredible job and it was the community defibrillator machines that made all the difference here," Mr Rees said. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

