news, latest-news,

"I am terrified, scared and feel hopeless. I can't help my family back home." Those were emotions a Ukrainian man, now living in Wollongong, felt when he heard Russia had invaded his birth country on Wednesday. The man, who wished not to be named, said he was angry President Vladimir Putin's authorised a "special military operation" in the east. Read more: Ukrainians in Wollongong fear tragedy 'of massive proportions' in homeland Not long after, Russian forces fired missiles at Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast, officials and media said on Wednesday. "My parents woke up from bombing. They live in Kyiv. My wife's parents were staying outside of Kyiv in a summer house, near a military base, and they heard bombing, rockets and planes," he said. "People don't have a place to hide from the shelling." The man said he could not understand the Russian perspective in wanting to go to war and urged the world community to do more. "Sanctions aren't enough. The Russian government doesn't care," he said. "This conflict will not end. Ukrainians will fight, they will not surrender. "People from both sides will go to the end and I don't want to see a war or conflict. I still hope for a peaceful solution." The man said he had urged his parents to pack the essentials and get out of the city but after speaking with a friend also living in Kyiv, the streets and traffic was crammed. "The city is paralysed. People are panicking, even though they have been told not to. It is war," he said. The man asked people in Wollongong, who he thanked for welcoming him and his family, to pray to God for the Ukrainian people. "Many people will lose their lives. All we can do is pray for peace," he said. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes." "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now." University of Wollongong lecturer in history and politics Stephen Brown said he had been following the escalating conflict closely and felt for the Ukrainian people, many of whom had fled their country following the horrors of World War II and the Cold War. "In the opinion polls in Russia, many people are supportive of Putin but are much less supportive of the idea of war. Many will be surprised it has come to this - an all out conflict," he said. "It is not clear where the conflict will head. Putin wants to occupy two regions and there have been reports of military fire and missiles around major cities." Mr Brown said Putin had long been a "cautious gambler" and this was "the biggest risk he has taken". "It is way too early to tell in what manner the fighting will take place," he said. "There is potential for civilian and military lives to be lost on both sides. Ukraine will be out gunned but they are likely to wage guerilla warfare. "Putin is staring down the barrel of sanctions which will see a decline in living standards in Russia. "No doubt both communities locally will be feeling the anxieties of those in Russian and the Ukraine. They will be feeling trepidation, concern and worry about their loved ones over there." Mr Brown said tensions had been escalating since the pro-Russian government was overthrown in 2014 and a popularly-elected government was installed. He said Putin had been angry and worried about Ukraine wanting to become a member of NATO and the European Union. "Last year Putin asked American President Joe Biden to assure him Ukraine would never become a part of NATO and he was not given that guarantee. Putin thinks Ukraine will become a part of the west and NATO and wants to stop it now," Mr Brown said. Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery and Cunningham MP Sharon Bird both offered their thoughts and prayers to Ukrainian people living in the Illawarra. "It is a tragedy. We were hoping the people of Ukraine could live freely and without fear of intimidation," he said. "I can appreciate people have concerns about their country but at the same time the animosity should not be expressed here and rather we should all stand in solidarity. What brings us together is no one wanting to see humans suffering and the consequences of war and conflict." While Ms Bird said many would have watched the unfolding invasion with "great shock and horror in what is quite obviously an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine". "I am very conscious that people in our local community who have Ukrainian heritage still have family and friends there and are concerned. My heart is with them at this time," she said. Ms Bird said if anyone needed information about supporting their loved ones in Ukrainian then they could contact her office. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/06f59043-60e2-4037-9775-402f69eab5eb.jpg/r0_288_5905_3624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg