Flanagan returns to Dragons fold in roster management role

HE'S worn Dragons colours as a player and a coach and Shane Flanagan will wear a third hat at the famous club as he returns in a recruitment role. The premiership-winning coach debuted as a player with the Dragons in 1987 and returned to the club as an assistant under Paul McGregor for the 2020 season. He parted ways with the club at the end of that season and has since worked in the media, but will return to clubland as a list management consultant at the Dragons. Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said Flanagan's role will begin immediately with a focus on strengthening the club's NRL and development player squads under coach Anthony Griffin. "To have someone of Shane's calibre return to the Dragons will only complement our football program, particularly in the dynamic environment that is list management," Haran said. "Shane will work closely with the club's recruitment and retention committee to ensure the Dragons' list remains competitive for many years to come. "In my time previously working with Shane he clearly demonstrated his vast rugby league knowledge and connections throughout the game. We look forward to him returning to the Dragons." Flanagan steered the Sharks to a maiden NRL title in 2016 but was subsequently de-registered for a second time at the end of 2018 for violating the terms of his previous one-year suspension over the club's supplements saga in 2014. Read more: Soward guiding halfback rookie Pearson into round one His de-registration period ended at the end of last year, leaving him eligible for NRL head coaching roles, with the 56-year-old having made no secret of his desire to return to those ranks in the future. The appointment comes hot on the heels of the club's decision to take up its option on Griffin's contract that now runs until the end of 2023. Long-time recruitment chief Ian Millward will remain with the club as pathways director overseeing all junior recruitment and retention through the Dragons Academy. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/d6a00f0b-5beb-442c-a234-7713ecf75d9e.jpg/r2_3_1165_660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg