A Wollongong priest has been leading Ukrainians across Sydney in prayer, providing them with support, as the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict unfolds. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has continued with thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealing more than 130 casualties already. Father Simon Ckuj has conducted services on Thursday and Friday at St Andrew's Parish in Lidcombe before he will return to St Volodymyr's Church in Wollongong for a service for his local congregation on Saturday afternoon. "The services have been very sombre," he said. "People have been crying, including myself. Read more: 'I'm terrified': Reactions across Wollongong after Russia invades Ukraine "Some parts were so emotional, I couldn't get the words out. "The message is we are united in prayer and in grief. "People should not feel isolated or alone whether in the Ukraine or Wollongong." On a personal note, Fr Ckuj said he had been in touch with his family who had told him they were safe but some were considering taking up arms in Ukraine. "A number of my family members previously served in the military and they have been called up to take up arms and join the army reserves, which have been activated," he said. "I am worried for them but also very proud that there are people willing to sacrifice their own lives to defend their homes. "That is a horrible thing to say and to think that my family and friends are willing to die to protect those who they love. "It is profound and moving." Read more: Ukraine conflict hits wheat, oil prices Fr Ckuj said he and members of his congregation were scared and worried about their loved ones back home. "Some people have not been able to get in contact with their relatives," he said. "Other have been in contact and are told the situation is developing by the minute." Fr Ckuj said he was "horrified and upset that such an act of aggression and evil was allowed to take place in 2022". "This is something our community experienced in 1939 to 1945 and now they are experiencing it again," he said. Support for the Ukrainian people has come through prayer, rallies and counselling has been provided to those who need it. "Some people have called just for a chat while other has dropped in and all they wanted was a hug," Fr Ckuj said. The service in Wollongong will be held at 4pm at St Volodymyr's Church on Saturday. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/f0ca0b7e-90d8-4080-9714-97dbe10858f5.png/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg