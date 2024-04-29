Will Corrimal cokeworks buildings go even higher?

The developer of the Corrimal cokeworks site won't rush in to take advantage of planning laws that would allow them to build 24-metre high apartments.
NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully on Monday announced the changes to planning rules around 18 train stations as part of its Transport Oriented Development.
The State Environmental Planning Policy that governs planning controls was amended to allow 22-metre high apartment blocks and 24-metre high shoptop housing with a 400-metre radius from the stations.
One of those is Corrimal station, next-door to The Works development.
Since the changes were first unveiled in December last year, there has been talk about whether The Works would look to take advantage of any changes.
At present, 11 and 15-metre high buildings have already been approved in the first stage of residential development at the site.
As has happened with other approved developments looking to take advantage of new affordable housing rules, developer Legacy Property could revise the plans for those buildings and submit a new development application to take them up to 24 metres.
Legacy's senior project director Steve Ball said it was "encouraging" that the state government was "incentivising additional housing to address the ongoing accommodation crisis".
But he said they would take a cautious approach, looking through the detail of the planning changes before making any commitments.
"Our initial impression is that the policy has merit to improve housing availability and we are working through the details to learn more about how it addresses the needs of the Corrimal community," Mr Ball said.
"While we are considering the planning policy recommendations for The Works, Corrimal, we are continuing to work to its existing approvals and assessment processes.
"We will make no decisions until we fully understand what is available for our site and how it impacts our Five-Star Green Star rated community."
