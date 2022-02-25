news, latest-news,

It's been a long time coming to Sydney but Dolly Parton's musical 9 TO 5 has made it at last. Opening at the Capitol Theatre on February 24 the West End show inspired by the hit film was the prefect antidote to two years with COVID restrictions. The musical the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three enterprising workmates pushed to the edge by their mean-spirited boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Set in the 80s the show gives an insight into life as an office secretary as the three women fight to smash through the glass ceiling. The show is known for it's good humour and it was laugh out loud funny in many scenes. And the humour is needed to get you through a show that is as confronting as it is relatable for any woman in the workplace in 2022. With themes of sexual harassment, the old boys' club and and just general unconscious bias you could have replaced the 1980s computers on set with flatscreens and have set it in the now. Read More: What Wollongong can expect from Midnight Oil As the villain, CEO sex pest Franklin Hart Jr, Eddie Perfect does a first class job of making the audience hate him with just the perfect amount of flourishes to tip the audience into laughter and relief. Erin Clare is exceptional as Doralee Rhodes and some how manages to shake off the reminder that we should be watching Dolly Parton on stage, not helped by the fact Parton narrates the show through pre-recorded videos. Clare's strong vocal performance helps her to own the stage while giving a nod back to the Queen of Country. Marina Prior as office manager Violet Newstead used all of her on stage experience to bring her character to life in a way that the lacklustre script couldn't have. And while Casey Donavan struggles to find her place in the first act. She comes alive in the second act as she finally lets her vocal performance do the talking. 9 to 5 was a steady work day with lots of laughs and worth a visit if you've been missing live entertainment but be prepared to come away thinking that 2022 isn't that far away from the 1980s when it comes to equality in the workplace. Tickets are still available for 9 to 5 at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney, showing until May 8. Sign up to our What's On newsletter below:

