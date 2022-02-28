news, latest-news,

The Illawarra will be hit with a deluge of rain in coming days, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of heavy to torrential falls in the region. The rain is set to arrive later on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday as a low pressure system deepens into an east coast low. Wollongong and Shellharbour are forecast to receive 45 to 80 millimetres on Tuesday, with similar rainfall expected in Kiama. Read more: Terrifying footage from what is set to be the worst flood on record But it is Wednesday when the heaviest falls are set to arrive, with Wollongong looking at 70 to 100 millimetres, Shellharbour up to 120 millimetres, and Kiama 90 to 150 millimetres. "As the rain moves south during the mid-week timeframe, we may see heavy rain and thunderstorms develop through the Central Coast of NSW, then into southern coastal areas of NSW mid to late week, and we could see additional flooding in that part of the world towards the end of the week," BOM senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said. Mr Narramore said more flash and riverine flooding was likely because catchments were already saturated. The Bureau of Meteorology advises there is likely to be minor flooding along the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin. The Wollongong State Emergency Service unit is urging residents to prepare for the downpour now, such as checking that gutters and drains are clear. Read more: 'Find another way': Plea after person rescued from floodwater at Albion Park They also advise people make a plan for what they will do in the event of severe weather, and check in with family, friends and neighbours. The unit says it is looking at setting up a sandbag collection point on Tuesday morning. There is also a strong marine wind warning for the Illawarra coastline on Tuesday. The Bellambi weather station recorded 397.2 millimetres of rain in February - 2.4 millimetres shy of the 2020 record for the month. The 24 hours to Sunday morning alone saw 70 millimetres of rain. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/63cd6c88-1db7-45a7-9550-0c4c05f462b7.jpg/r0_257_4492_2795_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg