news, latest-news,

South Coast Police have established Strike Force Altos to investigate the death of a teenager at South Nowra last Thursday. Eighteen-year-old Taj Hart died after being struck by a utility on Old Southern Road near the intersection of Killara Road, just north of the Hillcrest Avenue roundabout, just after 3pm on February 24. Read more: Illawarra braces for torrential rain Police said the utility failed to stop, and the incident is being treated as a hit and run. Despite the efforts of passing motorists and then treatment by NSW Ambulance paramedics, the former Nowra High School student was taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital but died a short time later. Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and established a crime scene. They have been told a white Mitsubishi Triton utility had been seen driving towards the teenager immediately before he was found injured. An investigation is now underway by detectives from South Coast Police District. As inquiries continue police have again urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/f193f7e9-9d6d-4376-8ba7-1d103b081e2c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg