news, latest-news,

A gastro outbreak on top of positive COVID cases has resulted in students and staff needing to stay at home in a double blow for schools. Last week Illawarra childcare centres were among more than 150 centres in NSW which reported gastro outbreaks this month, prompting a statewide health alert. Now at least one primary school, Coniston Public School has reported a number of gastro and COVID-19 cases affecting students from Kindergarten to Year 6. Read more: Illawarra residents in a race to disaster-proof their homes "Yesterday, we sent many children home who were showing signs of either illness. More than 20 per cent of students were absent yesterday," Principal Rhonda Morton posted on Facebook. "If your child is ill in any way, please keep them at home until all symptoms have cleared." There have been 13 gastro outbreaks in childcare settings in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District in the past week, a spokeswoman confirmed. Viral gastroenteritis is highly infectious and can spread rapidly in childcare centres. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches. They can take up to three days to develop and usually last between one or two days, and sometimes longer. Meanwhile, most schools have recorded positive COVID-19 tests. Kanahooka's Hayes Park Public School principal Michael Honeywood said "COVID continues to work its way through our school" "[On Monday] we have over 180 students away across all year groups and 19 staff absent. Every class has been affected in some way. "We will endeavour to have classes operate as normal as possible but there may be times we have to combine classes. "On Friday we sent home the last of our RAT kits with a letter. We are still awaiting the arrival of more RAT kits to distribute and we will continue with the plan that our department recommends. No need to test twice a week - only if you have symptoms or have a concern." The main treatment for viral gastroenteritis is to rest and drink plenty of fluids. Advice for parents and caregivers if gastro symptoms arise include: Most people recover without complications but it can be serious for infants, people with suppressed immune systems, and the elderly. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/90ca7c24-0fb7-48a1-9e43-0ccf0d13a744.jpg/r2_0_1023_577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg