Dynamic duo Susan and Hamilton Gervaise aren't strangers to struggle. The husband and wife team regularly provide food, a cuppa, showers and laundry facilities to those in need via their Fresh Start van. So when they got a phone call asking for their help in Lismore, they couldn't say no. Read more: How to help flood victims when you're feeling helpless "We just want to help people out - you can't give them the world but if you can do something, that's great," Susan said. "We had a call a few days ago asking if we'd take the van up there, and we committed to help." They've put a call out on Facebook for clothes, bedding and non-perishable food items to be dropped at 31 Bellambi Lane, Bellambi, before they leave at 9am on Friday. They're also after soap powder, bottled water and toiletries. "We don't know how many people will need support when we get there, the situation keeps changing," Susan said. "We're just going to go and see where it takes us as the weather continues to move down the state." Read more: The big wet in pictures as the Illawarra mops up For those who are unable to provide material donations, Susan said any financial donations via their website freshstartmissions.com.au would be deeply appreciated. "We're working people ourselves, we don't get support from the government, we're just doing this off our own backs," she said. "But it doesn't take millions - if a few people can give a dollar or two, that makes all the difference." To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/3eb3ec7a-4169-474e-bf02-671f5af3bb6c.jpg/r0_28_1102_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg