The Illawarra suffered through a second day of school closures, flooded roads and distrupted train lines as the region was struck with torrential showers throughout Thursday. The day started off with a 'prepare for evacuation' notice for residents living around Lake Illawarra but as we entered into the evening it looked like sunshine could be on the horizon. Among the anxiety and stress there was some heartening news as one Bellambi couple prepares to help our distant neighbours in Lismore with their charity bus. Meanwhile for the rest of us the big clean up begins, as Rick and Sharni Smith know. The owners of Havenwood Tiny Homes in Albion Park Rail found the premises had been flooded on Wednesday night and are now in mud-removal mode. We'll keep you updated with all the road and school closures with our live blog from 7am on Friday, but truly we hope that the sun will finally be out by then. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/9a11937b-94fd-45e3-b9b8-5afbbe900a95.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg