Bulli clearways off the table - but Transport for NSW won't admit it

Bulli businesses appear to have won a reprieve from State Government plans to extend clearways though the town, with owners being told the proposal had been ditched. While the department, Transport for NSW (TfNSW), has not commented with any substance, Bulli business owners have been told the extended clearways, which would leave almost no places for customers to park, have been withdrawn. The traffic management plan for the suburb will be rethought, owners of the Stokes Lane and Two Sisters cafes have been told. TfNSW had earlier supported extended clearways through Bulli, which were estimated to save drivers 210 seconds on a southbound trip, and 35 seconds when heading north - with parking spaces to also be removed on Park St in Bulli. Read more: Harbour has a new Public Enemy no.1: disposable facemasks Kim Hinds, who with her business partner Tammy Johnston has the popular Two Sisters cafe in Bulli, said losing the places for customers to park would ruin their neighbourhood cafe. Ms Hinds and Ms Johnston were among the business owners who stood up against the changes, which they said would be ineffectual. "As with everybody else in hospitality it's been a really tough couple of years, so it's really great to know that's been scrapped," Ms Hinds said. "We think it [the clearways] was going to be really ineffective anyway, so we hope - whether we did anything, or whatever their reasons for that - we think it's great they've decided to scrap that." Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said it was his understanding that the clearway proposals were all now being rethought. He said there had been a great many objections and concerns about the proposals. He said the situation may only be resolved when the Bulli Pass extension is built from Memorial Drive. The Mercury asked Transport for NSW why the plans had been changed. A response from a spokesperson did not answer the questions the Mercury asked. "Transport for NSW is working on an overall plan for the project to improve efficiency on the Princes Hwy through Bulli, based on the proposed options made public in 2020," it said. "Work has already started on the first phase of traffic improvements with upgrades now underway on the Memorial Dr and Princes Hwy roundabout at Bulli."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/34499310-4dd4-4f52-9f5f-6f9a1f31f89d.jpg/r8_182_3493_2151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg