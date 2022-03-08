news, latest-news,

When Howlin' Wolf bar manager Krips Long said she wanted to host an International Women's Day event, her bosses asked how they could help. She says it's just one example of how the hospitality industry has improved over the years. "Hospitality has definitely hit a turning point for women, especially with the younger generation coming through," she said. "I was a chef before I was a bar tender and I remember I was used to that old, biased, dynamic. "I've got three male bosses now, I said I wanted to do the event and all they said was 'what do you need from us?' "The mindset has changed." Read more: How Natasha's gift of the gab turned an idea into an empire Women from venues across the region will take over the bar in shifts through Tuesday evening, pouring delicious drinks and signature cocktails. Three dollars from each specialty drink sale on the night will be donated to Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI). SAHSSI supports women and children experiencing homelessness or fleeing domestic violence. Donations of gift cards and homewares will also be accepted at the bar. First on the bar will be two delegates from Babyface pouring a naturally fermented wine Krips described as both "delicious and fancy". From 7pm Amanda from Puppies in Thirroul will work with Victoria from alcohol distribution group Toast Local pouring a donated keg from Grassy Knoll Brewing, with all profits straight to SAHSSI. From 8pm Holly, Claire and Alex from Hotel Illawarra will mix 'pornstar martinis', and for the final shift jessica and Kelly from His Boy Elroy will offer the Gold Rush. The Good Times Only girls will take charge from 10pm until close. "It's an all girls team, we want to have as much fun as possible, raise awareness of this year's theme 'Break the Bias' and fundraise for SAHSSI," Krips said. "The legends and Principal Brewing in Fairy Meadow have also donated a keg, with all profits to go to SAHSSI. "Last year was huge, so I'm excited and a little bit scared for tonight - we've had so much support." To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

