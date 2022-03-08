Flooding raises fresh questions over Kiama South development

news, latest-news,

The heavy rains and flash flooding that Kiama experienced at the weekend have raised further concerns for the proposed Kiama South development. The weather event coincides with a meeting between local representatives, Kiama MP Gareth Ward, NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts and the independent reviewer tasked with conducting a review of the 400 home development, held on Tuesday. Read more: Meet the Illawarra's inspiring Women of the Year 2022 Geraldine Flowerdew, a Kiama resident who was stuck in floods on the corner of Hillview Circuit and South Kiama Drive, said the proposed development would only accentuate flooding seen over the past few days. "There's four creeks that run across that land area and two of them come through Hillview Circuit," Ms Flowerdew said. "If we've got that much water running off that land and you're going to convert that land into hard surfaces like roofs and driveways and roads, then it's just going to exacerbate the problem down the hill." Prior to the meeting Mr Ward said that increased run-off was one of a number of issues of community concern he would raise with Mr Roberts and the independent reviewer. "All I'm asking is for the Department of Planning to show some fidelity to its own documents, which have made clear that this sort of ad hoc development is not appropriate, and it doesn't align with the Illawarra Shoalhaven Regional Plan," Mr Ward said. Subsequently, Mr Ward said he presented "the strongest possible case" against the housing development. "We put forward strong arguments around village character, local infrastructure, traffic, drainage and sewerage. We also reinforced that the NSW Government wants Kiama Council to develop a housing strategy before proceeding with further growth." Chair of the Kiama Central Precinct Mark Greaves said the discussion was frank and open. "We appreciated the opportunity to put the case forward but what is needed is a better planning system so local communities don't have to fight so hard to get sensible outcomes." A final decision is expected in the coming weeks. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/a3da223b-87da-422f-9566-7b03d491d8b2.jpg/r0_254_5472_3346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg