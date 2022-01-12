Kiama rezoning plan sparks protest rally as independent reviewer to visit town

news, latest-news,

The Kiama community is planning to make it clear how strong feelings are over the proposed rezoning of a large area of rural land adjacent to the town. With the independent reviewer set to visit Kiama soon to inspect the site, residents are planning to make a statement with an outdoor protest rally on Saturday, January 22. Kiama Central Precinct chair Mark Greaves said he was "gobsmacked" the decision to rezone was made by bureaucrats in Sydney without visiting the town. "We know the independent reviewer will be visiting the region in the very near future. Read more: MP unloads on 'unfit, unprofessional' traffic studies "As a community, we have made strong and sensible arguments about the lack of supporting infrastructure, the impact of urban expansion, the degradation of our natural environment and the inconsistencies with existing NSW Planning documents. "Our community is at a total loss as to how this was approved by the Department in the first place. Given that Kiama Council and our local planning department made a strong recommendation that this development should not proceed." The proposal to rezone the 40ha site south of the town centre could make room for up to 400 homes, raising fears of congestion and overdevelopment in the popular seaside spot. The rezoning was approved by the Department of Industry, Planning and Environment but with residents, the town council, and the local MP strongly opposed, the State Government has agreed to an independent review of the decision. The rezoning site is almost as long as half the town, almost 2km along the Princes Hwy to the west, cut through by Saddleback Mountain Rd. Mr Greaves said of 300 submissions from the public, 284 were opposed to the rezoning. Kiama MP Gareth Ward said Kiama would not back down. "Our community should decide the future of our urban environment, not Sydney bureaucrats and Sydney developers," he said. "We all understand the need for sensible and sustainable growth. The South Kiama proposal is not it. The claim by the applicant that this will support affordable housing is simply laughable." Sign up for breaking news emails below:

