'Be brave': The show in Port Kembla celebrating World Burlesque Day

Port Kembla will host a World Burlesque Day edition of Hot 'n' Fresh Burlesque on Saturday.
Mae de la Rue who runs Hot 'n' Fresh says she fell in love with burlesque after some turbulent times in her life.
"The short version is my ex dumped me for a friend of mine, and I had no friends anymore," Ms de la Rue said.
"I stumbled into the world of burlesque, turns out I fell in love with myself."
Ms de la Rue describes burlesque as a "glamourous, wonderful expression of self" and the show at The Vault in Port Kembla on Saturday, April 27, promises to have a wide variety of styles.
The show will be MC'd by Ms de la Rue and is set to feature acts from across Australia, including Autumn Daze who is an international traveling showgirl and Letitia Stitch winner of Miss Burlesque South Australia 2021.
The show is welcoming to all adults and Ms de la Rue says one of the show's goals is to "make everyone feel comfortable".
"This is a show often by women for women and men get invited along as sort of the fluff on the arm," she said.
"It is a really fun and empowering night, there's a lot of laughter, a lot of silliness, yes there's strip tease but it's a really different vibe to what people often think.
"I'm pretty certain you're going to walk away feeling good about yourself and having had a great laugh and a great night out."
Also set to take the stage at The Vault is creator of Big Thick Energy, Demon Derriere, a deaf, queer, POC performance artist who Ms de la Rue describes as an "absolute rock star of Sydney burlesque".
"She's bringing two of her absolute bangers like we're talking, the party will start when Demon hits the stage."
Ms de la Rue is planning to bring new classes to Wollongong for anyone who connects with the performances with the World Burlesque Day dance being taught at Hot 'n' Fresh as well.
"Just be brave, come and try and you won't regret it."
