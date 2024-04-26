Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

'Be brave': The show in Port Kembla celebrating World Burlesque Day

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated April 26 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured, from left, are Mae de la Rue, Demon Derriere and Autumn Daze,. They'll all be at Hot 'n' Spicy. Pictures supplied
Pictured, from left, are Mae de la Rue, Demon Derriere and Autumn Daze,. They'll all be at Hot 'n' Spicy. Pictures supplied

Port Kembla will host a World Burlesque Day edition of Hot 'n' Fresh Burlesque on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.