Australian music institution RockWiz will hit Wollongong on national tour

The Australian music institution RockWiz will make a stop in Wollongong later this year, as part of a national tour.
The rock and roll trivia show, led by Julia Zemiro, will be at Anita's Theatre on October 26, promising "chaos and quizzery" as well as a "fantastic night of musical and comedic treats".
Following fifteen seasons on television RocKwiz first kicked off live shows in 2010 and have since played most theatres in Australia.
"Getting back on the road and touring around the country is what RocKwiz does best," Zemiro said.
"If life is all getting a bit much, and you need to have a laugh and hear some fabulous music, come join us! We guarantee we'll make you feel better."
Every live show begins with host Brian Nankervis's hilarious contestant selection process, where audience members show off their rock knowledge, and additional singing and dancing skills they may have.
The contestants with the highest scores get to sit at the desks alongside famous and up and coming musicians for a night of music, trivia and live performances.
With more than 30 dates on the tour, which will also stop in at Nowra, Nankervis said he was excited to be doing a big run of RockWiz shows.
"There's something very special about being on the road, playing beautiful theatres with a travelling company of artists, inviting audience members to be part of the action," he said.
"On a RocKwiz tour, performing night after night, the shows develop and consolidate, but also twist and turn."
Pre-sales for the tour start at 10am on Thursday May 9, while general public ticket sales start at 10am Friday May 10 from rockwizlive.com.au.
