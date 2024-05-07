Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Australian music institution RockWiz will hit Wollongong on national tour

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 7 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Zemiro fronts the RockWiz stage show. Supplied photo by Andrius Lipsys
Julia Zemiro fronts the RockWiz stage show. Supplied photo by Andrius Lipsys

The Australian music institution RockWiz will make a stop in Wollongong later this year, as part of a national tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.