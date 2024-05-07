This Illawarra based team would rival any in the A-League Women competition

Just how well would this Illawarra based lineup go in the A-League Women's competition?
The top female football league in Australia came to a close last Saturday, May 4 when Sydney FC - filled to the brim with Illawarra stars - defeated premiers Melbourne City 1-0 in the grand final at AAMI Park.
In the Sky Blues starting lineup was Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby, Shellharbour's 16-year-old sensation Indiana Dos Santos, and former Illawarra Stingray Margaux Chauvet.
But that trio are not the only players representing the region for the ALW champions. Sienna Saveska, Caley Tallon-Henniker, and Jynaya Dos Santos all play for the side.
There were plenty of Illawarra based players or former Stingrays players competing in the most successful ALW season yet.
The Mercury has been across all of the games throughout 2023/24, and has concocted a starting lineup that would rival even the best teams in the competition...
NOTE: No Illawarra goalkeepers playing in the competition
It was a sensational year at the Wanderers Matos, taking out the player of the season award.
In great news for Stingrays fans, she will be back playing for Steve Gordon's side very soon after recommitting for the 2024 season.
It has been a whirlwind 12 months for Alex McKenzie. In October 2023 when McKenzie signed with Canberra United.
The centre-back had performed admirably for the Stingrays and was rewarded with an ALW contract. In her first season at United, she made 11 starts and a further six appearances off the bench.
Meanwhile Taren King - sister of Sydney FC mens star Joel - joined the Mariners after previously playing at the Jets.
Whilst getting a spot at the back in this team, she has shown in her 10 appearances for Central Coast that she is more than capable of playing in midfield.
Former Stingrays product Chauvet had a rapid rise to the Sydney FC starting 11 on the way to a championship.
Not long ago, she was on the fringes at the Wanderers, before securing a move to the Sky Blues.
It was there where she flourished, impressing coach Ante Juric. The 21-year-old will be at the club for the next two years after recently inking a fresh two-year deal.
What more can you say about this pair that hasn't already been said?
You needn't look far to realise these two are core to Sydney's recent successes.
In the grand final on Saturday, Hawkesby put in a player of the match performance, whilst Indiana Dos Santos put the ball on a plate for Shea Connors to score the winner in the decider.
The Shellharbour junior has won two A-Leagues championships at just 16. She won't have much time for rest, with the young star set to play for the Junior Matildas at the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in Indonesia in May.
Speaking of a Dos Santos, Indiana's elder sister Jynaya hasn't had a bad year in the ALW as well.
Her highlight of the season came when she netted the winner against Wellington. It was a special moment not just because of the goal, but it was in fact the first time that the sister duo had shared the pitch together for Sydney FC.
Horsley teen Caley Tallon-Henniker is only just getting started, but it's easy to see her raw potential.
The former South Coast Flame product was originally in the Sydney train on squad before getting her first professional contract shortly after.
Whilst there was only a couple of appearances off the bench, expect big things from the 18-year-old in the future.
A frightening strike pair up top, with the ALW's golden boot and the top assist maker both having ties with the Illawarra.
The 2024 Julie Dolan Medal winner Heyman of course comes from Barrack Heights and made a name for herself at the Stingrays. Now the 35-year-old is in line to be starting striker for the Matildas come the Paris Olympic Games in July.
Meanwhile, it has been a sensational 12 months for Bolden. The Philippines national team captain made history by scoring the nation's first goal at a World Cup at the tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Prior to that, she was kicking around in the NPL NSW Women's competition with the Stingrays.
Now in this ALW season, she continued her stellar form by producing 12 goals and nine assists for Newcastle.
Whilst Saveska and Grove haven't made the starting 11, that is no knock on what has been breakout years for the both of them.
Cringila teen and 2024 Stingray Saveksa was part of Sydney FC's championship winning squad, while Grove - who was at the Stingrays not long ago - had a brilliant year at Canberra, gaining 18 starts and registering one assist from midfield.
