A young female driver who struck and killed a 16-year-old cyclist two years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving. The jury in the Wollongong District Court trial took about two hours to return its decision after it retired on Wednesday afternoon. The 12 jurors continued their deliberations on Thursday morning and about 40 minutes later delivered the guilty verdict to one count of dangerous driving occasioning death. Read more: 'Only speeding a little bit': Driver's response moments after crash with teen rider Judge Andrew Haesler thanked the members of the jury for their service during the four-day trial. The court heard a 16-year-old boy was killed when he collided with Dimity Quinlan's white Nissan Pulsar while crossing at the traffic lights on his bike on Wattle Road, near Benson Avenue, in Barrack Heights on February 11, 2020 at 6pm. Quinlan was driving the car in a northbound direction when the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, rode across the street. The Crown alleged Quinlan was travelling at 86 kilometres per hour when the traffic light turned amber and instead of decreasing her speed to a stop, she accelerated. It was further alleged the boy darted into the path of Quinlan's car on a black Diamondback BMX bike while there was a red walk signal. The car collided with the boy's bike, with the impact causing him to smash into the windscreen, as Quinlan broke harshly and eventually came to a stop. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to hospital where he later died. The court heard from a crash investigator and a number of witnesses who were driving in the intersection and saw the crash, before rendering assistance to the teen and comforting Quinlan. Lake Illawarra traffic highway patrol senior constable Mark Doherty said in a statement that he arrived on the scene and approached Quinlan who initially asked how the boy was, before telling Sen Con Doherty, "I saw him but I couldn't stop. He just came out", the court heard. "I think I was speeding only a little bit." During his closing address, defence barrister Ed Anderson said jurors must consider whether the victim's behaviour could have been reasonably predicted by Quinlan. Quinlan pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent driving occasioning death along with driving through an amber traffic light and speeding. The case was adjourned for a sentencing hearing on May 24. Quinlan remains in the community and is not subject to bail conditions. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

