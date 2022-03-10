news, latest-news,

Wollongong high school teacher Samuel Rosete says he works an average of 60 hours every week and he is no exception in the profession. Illawarra public school teachers, and their counterparts around the state, continue to call on the NSW government for better pay and changes to their working conditions in a bid to reduce workloads and attract more people to the job. Dozens of teachers gathered at Flagstaff Hill on Thursday morning with NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos to bring attention to their cause. Read more: Ship carrying nuclear waste docking at Port Kembla this weekend "We took an historic step to suspend industrial action this term and in doing so demonstrated our good faith... and say to the Premier, 'Here's an opportunity to sit down and talk to us," Mr Gavrielatos said. Teachers are calling for pay rises of 5 to 7.5 per cent each year for the next two years as well as more time to plan lessons and a reduction in administrative responsibilities. Data from Education Minister Sarah Mitchell showed there were 48 teacher vacancies across the Wollongong and Keira electorates, 39 in Shellharbour, and 27 in Kiama as of October, with 2383 across the state as at February 17. "If you can't staff Wollongong, how are we going to staff the rest of the state?" Mr Gavrielatos said. He said teacher shortages disrupted hundreds of classrooms across the state each day. On top of this, Mr Gavrielatos said, student enrolments were growing and an additional 11,000 teachers were needed over the next 10 years. Mr Rosete said he wanted to see improved conditions for teachers he described growing administrative responsibilities, such as data collection. This was taking teachers out of the classroom, he said, and forcing them to work long hours. Read more: 'Concerning': NSW COVID infections could double in a month "The burnout for teachers is ridiculous," he said. Mr Rosete said he was tired every day because of his workload. "Every teacher I talk to, they're spent," he said. He said he was hearing "so many" teachers say they were prepared to leave the profession. Meanwhile, Mr Rosete said the pay was uncompetitive and dissuaded people from becoming a public school teacher. "How do you attract the best people to a profession when you won't remunerate them properly?" he said. The Department of Education and Education Minister Sarah Mitchell have been contacted for comment. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/af3d772d-87e9-484f-b7d4-7d84ef221da9.jpg/r0_156_3727_2262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg