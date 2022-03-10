news, latest-news,

Emma McKeon spent her childhood training and racing in Wollongong under the tutelage of her father, Ron. It's an upbringing that saw her grow up alongside her parents and siblings and put the swimmer on the path to become Australia's greatest Olympian in Tokyo last year. It's also an upbringing that millions of children in Ukraine won't be afforded after Russia invaded the country last month. Read more: KICKOFF: A few new tricks, but no old dogs at Dragons Having witnessed the devastation occurring in Europe, McKeon knew she had to do something to help those impacted by the war. The swimmer has partnered with UNICEF to raise money that will go directly to those requiring support in Ukraine. "Seeing what's happening over there, it's something that we'll hopefully never have to deal with," McKeon said. "For a lot of us in Australia, we can't really comprehend what they're going through. "Especially seeing what children are having to see and live through, it's something that hits home. "There's not a lot we can do from here but UNICEF are over there on the ground helping children and families in Ukraine and on the border. "If we can donate as much as we can, they can deliver the health and hygiene, safe water, education and supplies the kids need." McKeon is hoping to raise more than $20,000 and will give away a signed swimming cap to a randomly selected donor if the milestone is surpassed. Having graduated with a bachelor of health promotion, the athlete has long been passionate about public health. It's an area she hopes to work in once she retires from swimming, though that is still at least a few years away. McKeon isn't as vocal as some of her fellow swimmers, such as Cate and Bronte Campbell, but she has used the past few weeks to support the Ukrainian cause. The 27-year-old backed FINA's decision to move a number of international events out of Russia, including the Short Course World Championships in December. "A few people did start to speak out about it," she said. "It doesn't seem right to support something that big. I wouldn't want to be going there. "I think FINA made the right decision. A lot of people in Russia are protesting what's going on, this is affecting so many people. It was the right thing to do. "I want to do everything I can, even the smallest impact I can make will make a huge difference for a lot of these children and their families." After spending the summer at home in Wollongong, McKeon returned to Queensland on Wednesday afternoon. A three-month break came to an abrupt end on Thursday morning, the swimmer diving headfirst into training. McKeon has opted to bypass the rescheduled 2022 World Championships in Budapest, instead focusing on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Having dominated the pool in Tokyo, the swimmer is charting a path back to the Olympics in 2024. "My mindset is really just thinking about Paris," McKeon said. "For me, that's my goal again. Everything I do now will be with Paris in mind. "Even taking the time off I did over the last three months, that was with Paris in mind. I didn't want to get straight back into it and do the same thing I'd been doing, I needed to do something different. "I can still keep improving, it was good to take a break, come back fully refreshed and motivated to go again." To donate to the fundraiser, head to the UNICEF website To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/395eba89-7f03-47ed-9868-1f11db03fc88.jpg/r2_499_5469_3588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg