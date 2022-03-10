news, latest-news,

The Warrigal Warilla residential care home will be closed in coming months. The care home, established in the early 1980s, has been expanded and repaired over the past 40 years but is no longer fit for purpose due to the age and appropriateness of the building, according to Warrigal. The care provider has met with all residents and their families to discuss their individual preferences and care needs. Read more: Why IRT sold Links Seaside to Warrigal - and what it means for residents Residents have been reserved a place at another Warrigal home while they consider their options, with no cost to them. Staff at the facility will also be relocated to another site close by to allow for the continuation of the care for residents. Warrigal executive officer Mark Sewell said the decision had been made faster than originally planned but believed it was best for residents long term. "We are very aware of the disruption this will cause to our residents' lives and routines, and we are working closely with them and their representatives to make sure they feel supported and heard during this significant transition." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/ff235657-3b3b-4a18-ac23-5ba1b17c659b.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg