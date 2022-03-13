news, latest-news,

Damage to roads is expected to be in the millions for the Shoalhaven, following the extreme weather event this week. The incredible volume of water dropped across the region has left roads battered, with many, including Wattamolla Road, closed indefinitely due to landslips. As Kangaroo Valley residents regained escorted access in and out of the village on Wednesday after being isolated, some are still stranded due to access being blocked on smaller roads. Transport for NSW confirmed there are currently no access restrictions between Kangaroo Valley Road, Kangaroo Valley and Bunkers Hill Road, Barrengarry. Residents have expressed particular concern over the state of Wattamolla Road at Woodhill Mountain which suffered a significant slump. "My partner ... has been living there for 20 years and has never seen anything like this," said nearby resident Annie-Marie Abbott. "Although where the road has collapsed, it has been an ongoing problem and council has done work on this spot at three separate occasions over the years." In 2020, Shoalhaven City Council spent $425,000 on Wattamolla Road to restabilise the embankment. Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said it will take some time before Wattamolla Road will be passable. "There's some very serious road slumps there ... big chunks of the roads have fallen away completely," Cr Findley said. "That's going to need engineers to assess what needs to be done. This is going to take some time, it's not a quick fix. "It also needs understanding about how long it's going to take to get back to stable conditions before any roadworks can be undertaken." Cr Findley said she understood the frustration of the community, but more money is needed to fix the region's roads. She added Shoalhaven City Council has a "$30 million deficit" to bring roads up to a higher standard. "That $30 million ask was put to standing Gilmore candidates to come up as an item that we want them to commit to in the federal election, so that we can get more investment into the Shoalhaven in regards to roads," said Cr Findley. "Because $30 million is an impossible ask on the current Shoalhaven budget." Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Liberal Gilmore candidate Andrew Constance both said they will push for more than that. "I've been in discussions with council in general about the $30 million deficit, but this was before the flooding ... I will absolutely advocate for more," said Mrs Phillips. "Instead of just having this piecemeal approach of fixing pothole after pothole ... there needs to be a major funneling into significant roadworks in the Shoalhaven ... that's what I'm pursuing," said Mr Constance. Mrs Phillips added she will prioritise applying for funding through natural disaster recovery to go towards local roads. Cr Findley added she has put questions to council CEO Stephen Dunshea about what projects can be postponed so that money can be directed into roads over the coming months. "That's going to disappoint a lot of people, but that's going to be some of the actions that we have to take."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/219991d6-5fcb-4f16-815a-cd95595378de.jpg/r0_490_1536_1358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg