GAME ON: Home still where the heart is for Morris

The stakes weren't all that high, but it was still the most famous yearly wager in the NRL. Each season, twins Brett and Josh Morris had a running bet - whoever scores the fewest tries owes the other a case. Given they managed a combined 371 tries across a collective 601 NRL games, 30 Origins and 24 Tests, it was a hotly contested race. The fact they both called time on their careers at the end of last season begs the obvious question - what will replace it? "We haven't even spoken about that," Josh told Game On. "It might have to be golf, but we played the other day and I was absolutely terrible. "[Brett] doesn't get a lot of time off these days so, when he does, he wants to go and play golf. I think maybe next time we for a hit we might have to put a case on it." These days the wager would be robbing Peter to pay Paul given their post-football venture into the world of craft beer brewing. Cattleman's Brewing Co. first product, an easy drinking mid-strength lager, is what's primarily kept Morris busy post-retirement. It's a transition with which no shortage of players have struggled, but having the wheels in motion before the boots went on the shelf has made it a smooth one. "It's been different, I've been learning the business side on the run but it's really enjoyable," he said. "I knew retirement was coming but if you've planned for it, and prepared for it, it just makes that transition a little bit easier. "I was prepared. There was a stage there where I thought I was going to head over to England and finish up there with a two-year deal. "I ended up staying and playing three more years [in the NRL] so I probably got more out if it then I expected. "You wait for that first game to see if you miss it and I haven't. I still enjoy watching, I'm still a massive footy fan. I'm just able to sit on the couch now and enjoy it knowing I don't have training the next week. "I'm still doing a bit of training here and there but the desire to play certainly isn't there which makes me happy and content that I made the right decision." He's made a few other major calls recently, the proud Kiama Knights product coming on board as a sponsor of the Group Seven competition this year. Read more: Fifita offers up perfect blueprint for Dragons runaway star It will hopefully make Cattleman's Mid Strength a fixture on sidelines, but Morris said the true purpose of the move is to put funds back into the grassroots competition that provided his start. "It all came about through just being a group of mates who enjoyed a beer, but we want to give back to that community and this is one way we can do it," Morris said. "There's four of us [business partners] who grew up in Kiama who played junior and senior rugby league here, so for us it was an easy decision. "It keeps us involved with the game here. I'm [living] up in Sydney but this will bring me back to the area a lot more and it's important to us to give back. "We reached out to [Group Seven operations manager] Ashton [Sims] about sponsoring the competition. With my love of rugby league and the Kiama area, it's an easy fit. "We started this beer company, but the purpose of it is to also give back to that community and this is one way we can do it." It makes sense Kiama are on of the first club's on board, whether the pallet they've stumped up for lasts a full season would be an interesting wager in itself - any credible form guide would have that prospect at long odds. The other question is whether the mid-strength flew as a payout on that annual brotherly wager. That remains a trade secret, but Morris says it certainly suits their purposes more than a few years on. "We've all got kids these days so it's about being able to have a couple of beers but still wake up good and look after the kids in the morning," he said. "We love our rugby league and we like to play golf, have a punt, have a barbecue and these days all those things are easier to do if you've only had a couple of mid-strengths." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

